Welsh hotelier businesses stand to save £21 million on heating bills this heating season - through thermal improvements thanks to an innovative welsh business

Harry Doling, Business Development Director

In Wales, tourism enterprises accounts for a substantial 12% of registered businesses, with 80% of those categorized as hotel and hospitality enterprises.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Welsh hotel and hospitality industry playing a significant role in Welsh economy, employing around 165,000 people, it’s timely during hard operating times that a new report revealed today shows individual commercial hotel businesses how to save a significant amount on their exponential outgoings in 2025.

Coupled with the domestic price cap hike impacting from 1st April 2025, which is predicted to have a significant impact on hotel and hospitality businesses. While there isn’t a fixed commercial energy price cap, the anticipation is a rise for the hospitality sector to follow suit due to the 6.4% rise signalling an overall increase cost in energy market trading and conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An individual saving of £11,628 on energy bills therefore, and thanks to a thermal innovation from an innovative Welsh brand, could be the difference between staying open for business or folding in the current economic climate struggling to recoup from the back-to-back COVID, cost of living and energy crisis.

Swansea-based, Umbra Shading, experts in commercial and residential blind systems, has published a report that positively impacts the bank balance of the Weles hotel and hospitality businesses.

With most Welsh hotels falling within the ‘small’ category of 150 rooms or fewer, a £11,628 energy bill saving per heating season for an average 100-room hotel means a whopping national potential saving for hoteliers across the Welsh hotel industry of £21,046,680million.

The product innovation, created and manufactured in Swansea, will facilitate hoteliers in rethinking blinds and curtains and consider KuroLok Blinds with unrivalled market thermal performance to protect Welsh hotel businesses against heat loss and ultimately, money loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report, carried out by Umbra Shading, shows thermal imaging data captured from two identical windows under controlled conditions, with one window fitted with a KuroLok blind and one with a voile curtain.

The analyses of the thermal performance and potential energy savings of KuroLok zipped edge Blinds compared to standard voile curtains in a real-life hotel setting was dramatically displayed in a series of heat mapped images and time lapsed video seen here. Images attached.

The conclusion, based on the thermal imaging data and scientific calculations of heat loss through windows at 4 degrees difference, used current UK commercial energy rates and building standards to signpost clearly where hospitality business owners can save money in a difficult hotel industry landscape.

However, the 100-room hotel example of a seasonal energy saving of 34,200 kWh resulting in a £11,628 boost to finances is just the tip of the energy saving iceberg when thinking of the many colder northern regions in Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, the added benefit to the hotel’s environmental credentials includes an integrated control of heat and light will contribute BREEAM credits to buildings aiming for Excellence, while ensuring guests get a good night’s sleep with reduced street noise and complete blackout system.

Harry Doling, Business Development Director at Umbra Shading, said: “The hotel and hospitality industry has suffered in recent years from back-to-back socioeconomic crises of COVID straight into the cost-of-living and the energy crisis.

“Coupled with recent increased NI bills, taxes and cuts from government announcements - it’s tough out there for Welsh hoteliers. Profit margins are getting tighter and running a hospitality business is getting tougher.

“Anyone who pays commercial business bills, as a result, will be looking for cost efficiencies to reduce outgoings and increase those tighter profit margins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Windows form a fundamental part of any hotel business and have historically been a source of great heat loss and therefore money loss – but our thermal tech, KuroLok, can significantly help with substantial long-term savings to energy bills as already demonstrated.

“It's not just about the finances too, hotels are under increased pressure to perform on an environmental level with environmental standards to meet. Happily, KuroLok’s blackout performance is as strong as its environmental performance with zipped-edge fabric retention, for a complete blackout solution, ideal for customer satisfaction.

“Therefore, our recommendations in 2025 to Welsh hotel businesses would be to consider investing in KuroLok blinds across all guest rooms with an automated thermal control strategy, to ensure blinds are closed when guest rooms are unoccupied, to help with heat loss and not to forget seasonal adjustments for the UK weather patterns.”

Umbra Shading innovates, creates and manufactures blind and curtain systems, made in Britain and experts since 1975. For further information please visit - https://umbrashading.co.uk/