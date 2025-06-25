Welsh traders equipped with data insights to drive high street growth

Medi Parry-Williams

Business owners in the seaside town of Rhyl now have access to valuable insights aimed at supporting decision-making and tracking customer behaviour.

As part of the Welsh Government-funded Smart Towns Wales initiative – supported by Rhyl Neighbourhood Board – Menter Môn has carried out an in-depth analysis of consumer activity in the town using BT Active Intelligence Data. The findings reveal footfall trends and demographic profiles.

Led by High Street Data Advisor Medi Parry-Williams, founder of Making Places Work (MPW), the study focused on four key areas: Vale Road, the town centre, the seafront, and the vicinity of the new Queen’s Market on West Parade.

Medi encourages retailers and independent traders to use this information to better understand their customer base and plan accordingly.

“The data can tell a town centre where people are coming from, how long they stay, give a profile of customers and provide businesses with pivotal information,” said Medi.

“Traders in Rhyl can contact us for more advice and support, where we can drill down into the detail and tell them who is visiting and when, what their busiest days and times are and more.

“It is an important investment by Smart Towns Wales which is invaluable to smaller independent businesses, so we hope they will make the most of it, to strategise for the future and help boost the town’s economy.”

Data was collected over several months, including December, when footfall peaked daily between 11am and 3pm. The most common age groups were 65+ and 25–34, with most visitors falling into the 'low income' bracket, excluding retirees.

Among the international visitors tracked during the study were individuals from India, Ireland, Nigeria, Malta, and the Netherlands. The town centre high street saw the highest footfall, followed by Vale Road and the seafront.

To continue this momentum, Rhyl Neighbourhood Board and Smart Towns Wales are hosting a workshop on Thursday, July 17, from 6pm to 8pm at Costigan’s Co-Working Space on Bodfor Street. The event, part of the ongoing Ein Rhyl/Our Rhyl campaign, invites local businesses to contribute their thoughts and help shape a £20 million regeneration strategy funded through the UK Government’s Plan for Neighbourhoods. The initiative focuses on three core aims: creating thriving places, strengthening communities, and restoring local control.

Nick Bennett, Savills Director and Strategic Advisor to the Board, urges small businesses to get involved and take advantage of this opportunity.

“Retailers and small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and now more than ever, they have the opportunity to thrive by leveraging one-to-one support, attending free local events, and making the most of data-driven insights into customer behaviour and footfall,” said Nick.

“These tools not only help businesses respond to current trends but also play a vital role in strengthening the local economy.

“When we support businesses to make more informed decisions, we lay the groundwork for sustainable regeneration and long-term prosperity across our high streets, so I hope we see lots of people at the event.”