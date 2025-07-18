What AI can’t do: Why the human touch still matters in tech writing

AI Agents

Are you curious about some of the things AI can’t do? Here’s why you still need the human touch in tech writing.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When AI first appeared on stage, the people who were most threatened by their presence were writers. But tables have surely turned. We, as a species, are starting to realize that our all-reliable AI companions can’t really replicate one specific human quality: Our creative instincts.

While they might write you that paper or that blog in under a minute, it is finally time to see what is truly lost when we let AI take the wheel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are not just talking about the repetitions, the awkwardness, or even the lack of common sense. We are talking about the power human-written words have on the emotions of their audience.

Let’s take a closer look at what that really means when it comes to tech writing, and what impact the nuances lost have on those who are exposed to such work.

A Writer’s Instinct

Try as we may, we cannot make AI replicate a writer’s instinct, especially one that has worked in their significant field for this long.

You see this very clearly with tech writing. If a person has fired their tech writing department and replaced them with the most sophisticated tool that can even humanize AI, the managers won’t know what hit them: at least not at first. Soon, they will find that even writing an instruction manual, which is supposed to be fact-driven, requires deep human understanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AI might tell you exactly what people need to do, and yet miss out the nuances that help people deal with the problems. Let’s face it, any technical writing material is only often read when there is a necessity.

If AI fails to actually help explain the content the way the reader needs, it will make the creation of such content wholly redundant. A human writer, within the field, will know the best way to approach a problem and explain it best, in a way that makes it digestible to the general public.

What Already Exists VS. Original Ideas

When an AI generates any text, it matches patterns, it looks into data that already exists to create something similar, if not the same. With more technical pieces getting mass-produced, we are not getting the originality and real know-how that helps us understand such complex information.

If someone has used a product or a service and been through its ups and downs, they would know exactly how to describe it and the genuine problems to address. They might even know better ways to approach the situations, ways that may not be present in existing data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is why we need to ask, is AI really the answer for all technical writings? Because it will inhibit real progress and recycle the same two ideas again and again. Even the best AI tools can’t generate human creativity; they can only mimic it.

Only Real People Can Sense the Tone

We have to admit, AI has come a long way. These days, it even understands how to bring a human touch to the content it creates—but it still lacks something, and people can sense it. Even in technical writing, you can’t just state the facts. You have to make it make sense.

No matter what you write, it should come from a place of empathy, because robotic words fall short in human society. When a person is even stating facts, they come back and reread and think, “Does this sound too cold? Is there a nicer way of saying, ‘No, you are doing it wrong—try it this way’?”

We have to remember that we, as a species, are quite stubborn. If even a piece of writing, or an AI Agent, feels like it's forcing us to do something, we’ll instinctively step back and try to do it our way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would be wholly counterproductive, especially when technical writing, whether in a manual or on a website, is meant to help the audience, not make an enemy out of them. Even the most advanced AI Agents must learn to communicate with empathy, or risk losing the human connection that makes content truly effective.

A Piece For the Future

For the last 30 years, technology has been growing faster than the speed of sound, and exponentially increasing its speed every year. When it comes to tech writing, we need to remember that the tech will evolve, so we have to write it while keeping the future in mind.

But, that’s the catch: you see, AI can’t do that. It doesn’t think of anticipating changes; it mostly works on existing data and the patterns it implies. But human tech is almost always about thinking out of the box. It is always about who is doing it bigger, better, and faster.

Unfortunately, this is the kind of insight only the human mind has thus far. We think in timelines, and our content shows what can be, not just what is and what has been. We think ahead and plan out the problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is so much to consider in the world, whether it is the changing climate or the leap into space. People know the right context, and they can arrange the words in the way it is needed, so that even future users are better informed.

This is why there is so much concern regarding AI use in every writing field, especially the increase in its use in scholarly work, because instead of thinking new and fresh, the future generation will be presented with work that is being contently reused and recycled.

And while recycling is great for reducing the use of plastic is great, it should not be used for writing, whether you are writing a book or a manual.

Final Thoughts

AI has been a real deal breaker for humanity. But, sometimes, instead of expanding human creativity, AI can easily limit it, even in a more fact-based and data-driven field like tech writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, even if you think that the technical writing for your product, service, website, etc, can be done with AI, think again.

Even if AI can streamline and scale your business, there are some things you can’t do with it. You may replicate human creativity with AI, but you cannot generate it from scratch. What you will be losing is not just human tone, or sometimes common sense, you would be losing that touch that draws in a reader and really helps them solve the problem.