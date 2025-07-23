What AI Can’t Do: Why the Human Touch Still Matters in Tech Writing

AI Agents

Are you curious about some of the things AI can’t do? Here’s why you still need the human touch in tech writing.

AI is coughing up more content every day than you can imagine. As of 2024, more than 60000 AI-generated news articles are being published daily, with the numbers rising drastically.

86.5% of top-ranking pages on Google include AI-written content. Ask the professionals and at least 87% of them will hesitantly agree that they are using AI assistance. But what are we really losing as we depend more on AI to produce our written content?

Tech writing is one category of content that many would say is safe to leave in the hands of AI. But if you feel like same, it's time to think again. Many of the world's leading minds, including Elon Musk, have warned that "artificial intelligence is our biggest existential threat."

We, as a species, are starting to realize that our all-reliable AI companions can’t replicate one specific human quality: Our creative instincts. AI can try to mimic the empathy and foresight that comes from lived experience, but it cannot create it. Let’s take a closer look at what that really means when it comes to tech writing.

A Writer’s Instinct

Try as we may, we cannot make AI replicate a writer’s instinct, especially one that has worked in their significant field for this long.

You see this very clearly with tech writing. If a person has fired their tech writing department and replaced them with the most sophisticated tool that can even humanize AI, the managers won’t know what hit them: at least not at first. Soon, they will find that even writing an instruction manual, which is supposed to be fact-driven, requires deep human understanding.

AI might tell you exactly what people need to do, and yet miss out the nuances that help people deal with the problems. Let’s face it, any technical writing material is only often read when there is a necessity.

If AI fails to actually help explain the content the way the reader needs, it will make the creation of such content wholly redundant. A human writer, within the field, will know the best way to approach a problem and explain it best, in a way that makes it digestible to the general public.

What Already Exists VS. Original Ideas

When an AI generates any text, it matches patterns, it looks into data that already exists to create something similar, if not the same. With more technical pieces getting mass-produced, we are not getting the originality and real know-how that helps us understand such complex information.

If someone has used a product or a service and been through its ups and downs, they would know exactly how to describe it and the genuine problems to address. They might even know better ways to approach the situations, ways that may not be present in existing data.

This is why we need to ask: is AI really the answer for all technical writings? Because it will inhibit real progress and recycle the same two ideas again and again. Even the best AI tools can’t generate human creativity; they can only mimic it.

AI Often Lies

We have to admit, AI has come a long way. These days, it even understands how to bring a human touch to the content it creates—but it still lacks something, and people can sense it. And it gets tricky when people can sense that AI is not sure what it's talking about.

As Financial Times noted, " hallucinations" remain a persistent problem for large language models: even when fed with facts, it can still invent false information, and sometimes it will sound closer to truth than even people can detect. This can be a huge issue in tech writing.

If a startup owner is up at 3 am, trying to understand the user manual to bring their laptop back to “life”, it simply cannot contain misleading content and misinformation. This can hugely damage the reputation of the company and cause growing dissatisfaction and even anger among the users.

Conclusion

AI has been a real deal breaker for humanity. But, sometimes, instead of expanding human creativity, AI can easily limit it, even in a more fact-based and data-driven field like tech writing.

So, even if you think that the technical writing for your product, service, website, etc, can be done with AI, think again.

Even if AI can streamline and scale your business, there are some things you can’t do with it. You may replicate human creativity with AI, but you cannot generate it from scratch. What you will be losing is not just human tone, or sometimes common sense; you will be losing that touch that draws in a reader and really helps them solve the problem.