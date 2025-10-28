What is GoVo? Businesses back effort to mobilise millions of volunteers

Research suggests charities face a 3 million volunteer shortfall in the coming year.

Centrica, Mail Metro Media and ITV have been announced as Founder Members of GoVo, the new digital volunteering platform launched by Royal Voluntary Service.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery and in partnership with hundreds of charities, GoVo aims to expand the reach and impact of volunteering across Britain.

GoVo’s launch comes as new research by Royal Voluntary Service reveals charities anticipate a shortfall of 3 million volunteers over the next year. And a separate study by Nottingham Trent University finds 44% of the country’s charities are reporting rising requests for help, with one in four (25%) now unable to meet demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a focus on flexible roles, GoVo aims to makes volunteering simple and frictionless – supporting charities to reach the volunteers they need. It empowers volunteers to find roles that better fit into their lives and will enable businesses, when it launches to corporates later this year, to easily connect employees with suitable volunteering opportunities and grow their social impact.

Centrica, ITV and Mail Metro Media are the first businesses to get behind the platform, which has the backing of hundreds of national and local charities. They will work alongside Royal Voluntary Service to support GoVo’s continued development – including piloting the platform ahead of its business launch - and helping to champion volunteering across their national networks and audiences.

In addition, some Founder Members will tap into RVS’s new business consultancy service to generate greater impact from their own employee volunteering programmes – receiving expert support on strategy, measurement and alignment with their wider people and purpose goals.

Emma Gervasio, Chief Operating Officer, Royal Voluntary Service said: “GoVo represents the next wave of tech for good and we’re delighted to welcome Centrica, Mail Metro Media and ITV as the first Founder Members. Their leadership and commitment to volunteering will be instrumental in our mission to mobilise the millions of new volunteers that charities now need. Each organisation brings something unique and valuable, and all share our vision to activate employee volunteering for social impact. We're always expanding our capabilities to inspire greater action, for individual volunteers and through workplace programmes, and we look forward to welcoming our corporate partners."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Hunt, Head of Strategy and Communications, Social Purpose at ITV said "At ITV, we wanted to do something with the biggest impact to celebrate our 70th anniversary. Partnering with Royal Voluntary Service to inspire the nation to volunteer for charities up and down the country felt like a fitting way to benefit millions of people. At ITV we are proud that we make what matters and part of that is not just the content we create but giving back to communities.

All ITV colleagues are encouraged to take up to three working days a year to volunteer, sharing their skills and time for causes they care about. We look forward to partnering with RVS to further improve our programme and create an even bigger impact through volunteering.”

Abi Robins, Director, Responsible Business at Centrica said “We’re proud to partner with Royal Voluntary Service as a Founder Member of its new volunteering platform GoVo, helping to shape a new era of volunteering across the country. At Centrica, volunteering is a core part of our culture and employees are encouraged and supported to give back through volunteering days and community partnerships.

Volunteering has the power to build a stronger, more connected society, and we’ve seen for ourselves the positive impact it can have on our people and the communities we serve. As Founder Members, we're looking forward to working with Royal Voluntary Service to help mobilise more volunteers and increase our collective impact."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Williams, Chief Revenue Officer, Mail Metro Media (part of Daily Mail Group) said: “Becoming a Founder Member of GoVo reflects our belief in the importance of giving back. Volunteering is a powerful way to connect with our communities and support causes our people care about. Across our businesses, we’ve encouraged employees to use their time and skills to make a difference, through local initiatives and national campaigns.

We’re excited to work with Royal Voluntary Service to encourage a culture of volunteering across the UK, inspire more people to get involved and deliver more impact from our own volunteering programme.”

GoVo is part of Royal Voluntary Service’s mission to grow volunteering across the country, opening up new ways for people to give their time in ways that work for them. The platform allows users to find and sign up for local and national opportunities based on their interests, skills and availability. By collaborating with major employers and partners, Royal Voluntary Service hopes to make volunteering a mainstream, accessible part of everyday life - for individuals, teams and entire workforces.

There is still time for other businesses to join the growing movement as Founder Members. Only a few spaces remain. It’s a unique opportunity to play a leading role in mobilising more volunteers across the UK, gain access to expert consultancy services to take their employee volunteering programmes to the next level and unlock exclusive promotional opportunities.