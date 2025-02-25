What is the future for fleet sustainability?
The Dorset-based company, which maintains more than a million UK vehicles, is bringing together key players from across the automotive supply chain to debate how fleets can go further to achieve sustainability, looking beyond the transition of electrification of fleets.
The panel which takes place on March 12th reads as a Who’s Who of automotive. It comprises:
- Edmund King OBE, President of the AA
- James Hopkins, Managing Director, Enso Tyres
- Paul Hollick, Chair, Association of Fleet Professionals
- Chris Horbowyj, Commercial Director, Targa Viasat UK
- Claire Miller, Independent Advisor, Mobility & energy
- Samantha Harrison, Autoglass, Head of Commercial B2B
- Philip Wilbraham, Managing Director, Pendragon Vehicle Management
- Patrick Cresswell, Managing Director, ClearWatt
- Emma Courtney, Motability Operations, Head of Insurance
- Steve Thornton, Commercial Director, i247 Group
- Les Kerjenski, Technical Director, i247 Group
David Legg, Director at i247 Group, explains why the business set up the round table:
‘We've seen growing interest from our fleet customers in broader sustainability initiatives, over and above the move to electric vehicles. We saw an opportunity to create a platform to bring together experts from across the supply chain to debate the topic as an industry. The round table promises to provide real insight for fleets on the latest sustainability developments in automotive. We’re delighted with the calibre of the panel and we expect the event to deliver some excellent and groundbreaking output.’
Following the event, a summary report of the key findings will be created by i247 Group. The report will be made publicly available to support businesses with their fleet sustainability strategies.
The closed event will take place on the sustainability floor of County Hall in London, home to Enso Tyres. Chaired independently, the round table will see guests debate topics from sector innovation to the effect of autonomous vehicles.