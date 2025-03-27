Whatnot unveils shopping shift as social commerce dominates

Live selling is booming, set to hit $84B by 2030, with McKinsey predicting it could drive 20% of online sales by 2026.

Livestream shopping is reshaping the future of e-commerce, blending entertainment, community, and real-time purchasing into an interactive shopping experience.

According to a new report launched today, The Live Selling Revolution: Whatnot’s 2025 European Market Report, the industry is on track to reach $84 million (£65 million) by 2030, with McKinsey predicting live commerce could account for 20% of all online sales as soon as 2026.

Whatnot, the leading livestream shopping platform in North America, Europe, and the UK, has experienced an extraordinary 600% year-on-year increase in European sellers, demonstrating the accelerating momentum of live selling.

Whatnot 2025

The platform’s latest insights highlight a surge in consumer engagement, with over 37% of European shoppers now purchasing through live streams more frequently than ever.

In the UK, fashion has emerged as the fastest-growing live shopping category, experiencing a staggering 90% average quarterly growth rate in 2024.

With an increasing number of consumers embracing livestream commerce, brands and independent sellers alike are leveraging the trend to engage audiences in a more dynamic and personalized manner.

The Whatnot report highlights that 70% of UK sellers now generate the majority of their income from live selling, with cross-border transactions between the UK, France, and Germany rising by 40% month-on-month.

Whatnot 2025

The growing significance of the industry is also evident in employment trends, as over half (52%) of business owners now dedicate teams of six or more to live shopping operations.

Live commerce is not only reshaping retail but also fostering strong communities. Nearly 42% of sellers state that community-building was a key motivation for entering the live selling space, with 94% of European live sellers now considering it essential to their business success.

Whatnot users collectively watch over 20,000 hours of live streams weekly, reflecting a deep engagement that is unmatched by traditional e-commerce models.

Daniel Fisher, General Manager of Whatnot UK, emphasized the growing impact of livestream shopping: “Live shopping is more than just a trend – it’s a new way to engage customers, build communities, and grow businesses. In the UK, 70% of our sellers now generate the majority of their revenue through live selling, highlighting the vital role of dedicated platforms like Whatnot.”

Founded in 2019 and launched in Europe in late 2022, Whatnot has quickly become the dominant force in livestream shopping. The platform’s global sales surpassed $3 billion in 2024, fueled by the growing demand for interactive and immersive retail experiences.

As livestream shopping cements itself as a core pillar of digital commerce, Whatnot continues to drive this transformation, shaping the future of online retail for brands, entrepreneurs, and consumers alike.