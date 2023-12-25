Some shops and supermarkets have announced they will shut during the Christmas period, including on Boxing Day, to give their workers the opportunity to enjoy quality time with loved ones. However, some will remain open, although with reduced operating hours.

Therefore, being aware of supermarket opening hours is crucial, especially if you find yourself contemplating a last-minute run to the store. To avoid being unprepared this year as the holiday rush sweeps through the aisles, here are the opening hours for the major supermarket chains across the UK during Boxing Day.