Supermarket Boxing Day opening times 2023: when Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's are open

Here are the opening hours of your local supermarket during Boxing Day.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
2 minutes ago
Some shops and supermarkets have announced they will shut during the Christmas period, including on Boxing Day, to give their workers the opportunity to enjoy quality time with loved ones. However, some will remain open, although with reduced operating hours.

Therefore, being aware of supermarket opening hours is crucial, especially if you find yourself contemplating a last-minute run to the store. To avoid being unprepared this year as the holiday rush sweeps through the aisles, here are the opening hours for the major supermarket chains across the UK during Boxing Day.

Here are the Boxing Day opening hours for Aldi, Lidl, Sainsburys, Tesco, ASDA and Morrisons. 

Aldi 

CHRISTMAS DAY: CLOSED

BOXING DAY: CLOSED

Lidl

CHRISTMAS DAY: CLOSED

BOXING DAY: 11am-5pm

Sainsburys

CHRISTMAS DAY: Closed

BOXING DAY: CLOSED

Tesco 

CHRISTMAS DAY: CLOSED

BOXING DAY: CLOSED

ASDA

CHRISTMAS DAY: CLOSED

BOXING DAY: 9am-6pm

Morrisons

CHRISTMAS DAY: CLOSED

BOXING DAY: 9am - 6pm

