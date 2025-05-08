Which is better, Fobs or Codes? The pros and cons of different door entry systems for your business
Ease of Access
Key fobs are small devices used to unlock doors when held near a receiver, and offer ease and convenience. Access codes on the other hand require users to remember the code sequence, and also prove a disadvantage to employees with memory challenges or motor disabilities.
Security and flexibility
Fobs provide security and flexibility for entrances and other high-traffic areas. Lost or stolen fobs can easily be deactivated, preventing unauthorised access. In contrast, access codes pose a security risk as they can be shared outside the organisation. Therefore, they should be changed regularly, which presents its own challenges.
Employee Monitoring
Some fob systems offer employee movement tracking, which can be helpful during emergencies, enabling accurate employee counting and ensuring employee safety. In addition, businesses can monitor their employee’s access patterns for operational insights like office usage - but transparency about this is crucial.
Restricted area control
In highly restricted areas, like private offices or storage of valuables, access codes offer increased security, as fobs can be stolen and used by unauthorised personnel. However, this advantage relies on employee confidentiality.
Both solutions have their pros and cons. Fobs are easy to use, offer security benefits, and employee tracking, while entry codes are best for private or high-security spaces. The right choice depends on a business’s security requirements and operational considerations.