Which is better, Fobs or Codes? The pros and cons of different door entry systems for your business

Security is a main priority for businesses, looking to keep their premises and employees safe, so the choice of door entry systems is a critical decision. The two main options for businesses are key fobs or access codes, which both offer advantages and downsides, and what the best solution is depends highly on individual requirements. The experts from Spy Alarms share key considerations for choosing a door entry system.

Ease of Access

Key fobs are small devices used to unlock doors when held near a receiver, and offer ease and convenience. Access codes on the other hand require users to remember the code sequence, and also prove a disadvantage to employees with memory challenges or motor disabilities.

Security and flexibility

Fobs provide security and flexibility for entrances and other high-traffic areas. Lost or stolen fobs can easily be deactivated, preventing unauthorised access. In contrast, access codes pose a security risk as they can be shared outside the organisation. Therefore, they should be changed regularly, which presents its own challenges.

Employee Monitoring

Some fob systems offer employee movement tracking, which can be helpful during emergencies, enabling accurate employee counting and ensuring employee safety. In addition, businesses can monitor their employee’s access patterns for operational insights like office usage - but transparency about this is crucial.

Restricted area control

In highly restricted areas, like private offices or storage of valuables, access codes offer increased security, as fobs can be stolen and used by unauthorised personnel. However, this advantage relies on employee confidentiality.

Both solutions have their pros and cons. Fobs are easy to use, offer security benefits, and employee tracking, while entry codes are best for private or high-security spaces. The right choice depends on a business’s security requirements and operational considerations.