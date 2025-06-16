Which U.S. States are losing the most money to cybercrime? Study answers.
A new study reveals that California has the most devastating financial impact from cybercrime in the United States.
The research by personal injury law firm Simmrin Law Group analyzed cybercrime financial loss data from 2021 to 2023 for U.S. states from the Internet Crime Complaint Centre (IC3) database. Dollars lost per capita were calculated to identify where residents face the greatest financial risk from cybercriminal activities.
California leads the nation in cybercrime financial impact, with $46 lost per capita. With a population of 39,077,457, the Golden State averaged $1.8 billion in losses annually between 2021 and 2023. The year 2023 was the worst with $2.16 billion reported losses, while 2021 recorded the lowest amount ($1.23 billion).
Nevada ranks second with $43 lost per capita, about 6.5% below California's leading rate. From 2021 to 2023, the Silver State, with a population of 3,171,980, experienced an average of $137.3 million in cybercrime losses annually. The state recorded the highest losses ($201 million) in 2023, while 2021 saw the lowest losses at $83.7 million.
South Dakota ranks third with $37 lost per capita — 19.6% below California's rate. Between 2021 and 2023, The Mount Rushmore State, with a population of 908,173, saw an average of $34 million in cybercrime losses a year. The 2022 year documented the highest toll with $48.1 million, while 2021 recorded only $18.1 million in losses.
Looking at the study, a spokesperson at Simmrin Law commented:
"The study highlights that states such as California, Nevada, and South Dakota reported some of the highest per capita financial losses from cybercrime in the U.S.
"These high loss rates put residents at significant financial risk when they engage in online activities. Such incidents often cause preventable financial devastation and destroy savings in what should be secure digital environments.
“Given the prevalence of these losses, addressing cybercrime requires immediate interventions. To reduce these incidents, state officials and policymakers can implement enhanced cybersecurity education, stricter enforcement of existing laws, and improved awareness campaigns about the dangers of online scams and fraudulent activities."
New York takes the fourth position with $35 lost per capita, 23.9% lower than California's rate. With a population of 19,694,760 and an average of $695.7 million in cybercrime losses annually, New York reported an annual average of $695.7 million in losses during 2021-2023. The highest losses ($777.1 million) were recorded in 2022, while 2021 experienced the lowest at $560 million.
Florida ranks fifth with $34 lost per capita, 26.1% below California's rate. With a population of 22,212,226, Florida experienced an average of $749.4 million in cybercrime losses yearly. The year 2023 was the worst with $874.7 million in losses, while 2021 had the lowest at $528.6 million.
New Jersey (6th) documented $33 lost per capita, followed by Arizona (7th) at $31, Delaware (8th) at $30, and Washington (9th) tied with Utah (10th) at $29.
Table for Extended Results:
|Top 10 States Reporting Most Dollars Lost to Cybercrime
|State
|Average Losses ($) 2021-2023
|Dollars Lost per capita ($)
|Rank
|California
|1800083506
|46
|1
|Nevada
|137340975
|43
|2
|South Dakota
|34019773
|37
|3
|New York
|695673478.7
|35
|4
|Florida
|749423972
|34
|5
|New Jersey
|309750544.3
|33
|6
|Arizona
|229901106.7
|31
|7
|Delaware
|30466429
|30
|8
|Washington
|229023094
|29
|9
|Utah
|98742808.67
|29
|10
The study was conducted by Simmrin Law Group, an experienced law firm dedicated to protecting clients' rights and maximizing claim value.
Story credit: www.simmrinlawgroup.com