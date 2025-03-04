White Lodge Care Home has Flippin’ Fun Pancake Day

Flipping Fun Day

The staff and residents at White Lodge care home in Braydon, Swindon, have been mixing up batter and flipping pancakes all morning in preparation for their annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Day celebrations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White Lodge has marked this year’s Pancake Day with a pancake flipping competition and of course, lots of pancakes!

Richard Harris, head chef at the home, flipped more than 100 pancakes, serving them up with sweet and savoury fillings for all the eager staff and residents. He said: “My secret to the best pancakes is all in the whipping. Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time. I like experimenting with the fillings although the residents’ favourites are chocolate spread and banana and of course, good old-fashioned lemon and sugar!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shayla Sharmeen, Activities Coordinator at White Lodge commented: “Our residents absolutely love pancake day, it takes them back to when they made pancakes for their children or as far back to when they enjoyed them in their childhood. We’ve had so much fun today reminiscing and sharing our favourite pancake filling combinations.”

Flipping great activity

White Lodge care home provides nursing, residential and dementia care for respite residents and longer-term care. Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.