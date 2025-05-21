Why a May business reset is essential

James Disney-May.

May is the perfect moment to undertake a business reset and turbo-charge growth in the second half of the year.

That’s the view of business expert James Disney May, who says redefining strategy in May should be seen as “an essential”.

James says: “We often talk about strategy as if it’s something we set and forget. But real-world performance demands real-time responsiveness. A May reset could be the difference between treading water and finishing the year strong.”

Emphasising the need for an early reset this year, James outlines a simple yet effective five-step framework for any business:

STEP 1: Review What Still Deserves Your Focus

James says: “This isn’t about tearing everything up. It’s about clarity.

“Too often, businesses carry initiatives forward by momentum, not merit. Strip things back: what’s genuinely delivering value? What’s become a distraction?

“In Q1, many assumed inflation would ease more quickly. But ONS data shows stickiness in food and services, casting doubt on that optimism. Assumptions from January may now be liabilities.”

“Use this moment to cut what’s no longer strategic – and double down on what still is.”

STEP 2: React to the Rules That Are Changing Around You

James says: “Strategy doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It’s shaped by the regulatory, political, and economic realities your business operates in.

“From the UK–India Free Trade Agreement to renewed EU engagement, these aren’t just policy shifts – they’re operational ones.

“Whether you’re exporting, importing, or competing with those who are – the businesses that move early tend to seize the edge.”

“Not every headline warrants action. But for the ones that do, move now.”

STEP 3: Reset Systems and Re-Energise Your People

James says: “Strategy may drive direction – but systems drive execution. And right now, many internal engines are misfiring.

“Are your tools helping your team – or slowing them down? Are workflows aligned with current goals? Do your people have clarity, or confusion?

“May is the ideal moment to realign how you work. Remove friction, reinforce rhythm, and rebuild belief.

“Even a short morale check can uncover quick wins. Don’t underestimate the compound effect of re-energised teams.”

STEP 4: Shift to 90-Day Strategic Sprints

James says: “Long-range plans often give a false sense of control. Short, sharp 90-day sprints drive momentum and accountability.

“Sprints create urgency without chaos. They turn vague ambition into measurable action.”

“Ask: What can your business achieve by the end of Q3 that actually moves the needle?

“Choose a few outcomes, make them visible, and align your team around them.

STEP 5: Act on Opportunity, Don’t Just Wait for It

James says: “The most successful businesses don’t wait for perfect clarity. They move while others hesitate.

“The UK–India trade deal alone is projected to add £4.8 billion to the UK economy annually by 2040. That’s not speculation – it’s momentum in motion.”

“If you’re in consumer goods, education, or digital services, now is the time to test pilot markets, explore partnerships, and build early presence.

“Opportunity often looks ambiguous in the moment. But it rarely stays that way for long.