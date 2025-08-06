Why due diligence is back in the spotlight: Lessons from recent business scandals

https://pixabay.com/photos/office-desk-man-business-workplace-6952919/

In 2025, corporate due diligence has returned to center stage following a wave of high-profile scandals that exposed severe compliance and governance failures. From financial missteps to outright fraud, recent cases offer clear lessons for businesses navigating ever-more complex risk environments.

Business scandals highlighting due diligence failures

Morgan Stanley’s compliance shortcomings

Morgan Stanley faced regulatory scrutiny after failing to adequately vet high-risk clients linked to corruption and terrorism. The bank’s anti-money laundering protocols were deemed insufficient, leading to frontline leadership changes and a push toward AI-enhanced client screening.

Charles Javice/JPMorgan acquisition

In the Charlie Javice “Frank” acquisition, prosecutors allege that U.S. financial giant JPMorgan Chase didn’t conduct proper due diligence on inflated user numbers—a misstep that cost them a $175 million buyout. Javice’s defense team contends JPMorgan overlooked key red flags before finalizing the deal.

Barclays’ money laundering oversight failures

The FCA fined Barclays approximately £42 million for continuing to do business with high-risk clients—even after warning signs such as police involvement and unclear source of funds. Barclays also allowed an unauthorized wealth firm to hold client money, demonstrating clear failures in due diligence and ongoing risk assessment.

Key lessons for business risk management

1. Third‑party & client screening is non-negotiable

Financial scandals—including major money laundering events and FCPA violations—commonly stem from weak third-party oversight. Regulators now expect deeper vetting of politically exposed persons (PEPs), vendors, and offshore entities.

2. Technology is transforming due diligence

AI and machine learning tools are now widely used to sift through vast datasets—financials, legal records, social media, and more—to uncover hidden patterns and anomalies. Real-time risk monitoring and dynamic dashboards alert teams to issues as they emerge.

3. Governance and culture matter

Major corporate disasters—from Enron and Theranos to Volkswagen—stemmed from entrenched cultures of short-term profit over ethical behavior. Strong ethical governance and transparency are essential to prevent such outcomes

4. ESG and supply chain scrutiny are now mandatory

The EU’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive now requires firms to assess human rights and environmental impact both internally and across their value chains—raising the bar for operational transparency.

5. Financial crime risk models are evolving

High-profile incidents like Danske Bank and Wirecard showed how poor KYC and transaction monitoring allow risks to flourish. Firms now prioritize machine learning‑driven alerts, supply-chain transparency via blockchain, and robust governance structures.

Best practices: Due diligence in current business climate

Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) for high-risk customers and third parties Avoid regulatory penalties and reputational loss Continuous monitoring with AI-powered tools Detect risks early and act proactively Board-level compliance governance and independent oversight Maintain accountability and transparency ESG and supply chain reviews Align with evolving legal and stakeholder expectations Whistleblower protection and audit routines Build trust and deter misconduct

Final thoughts

The recent wave of business scandals demonstrates that due diligence is far more than a checkbox—it’s a strategic necessity. As transactions become more global and complex, businesses must:

Integrate technology-driven tools for accurate, timely insights

Foster ethical cultures that prioritize transparency

Extend scrutiny to supply chains and ESG concerns

Commit to ongoing risk monitoring and proactive governance

By doing so, companies not only safeguard against crises but also build a foundation of trust and resilience—an increasingly valuable asset in today’s economy.