Why FOMO buying driven by TikTok is making crypto traders lose big

While the crypto market’s current volatility may deter some people from investing, for others, it’s part of the appeal as it offers the potential for high returns.

Experts from the crypto casino Gamdom have identified the five common mistakes beginner investors should avoid when starting trading in the cryptocurrency market.

Avoid FOMO investing

According to Lookonchain, a trader lost $111,000 in under five minutes after FOMO buying. He spent 200,000 USDC to buy $POPE; however, the coin's price immediately dropped by 55% after his purchase.

The trader rushed to sell for just 89,000 USDC minutes later, taking a massive loss.

Volatile meme coins like this often experience pump-and-dump cycles. Just because a coin is trending on social media, it doesn’t mean you should immediately join in on the hype in fear of missing out on a goldmine.

Basing a decision purely on seeing a coin all over TikTok or X isn't reliable research. Platforms such as these often stir up excitement without context and encourage you to buy in because you don’t want to be left behind if others end up seeing huge gains.

However, by the time you see the trend and come to buy, the coin may be nearing its peak, leaving you vulnerable to a sudden price drop.

It’s also possible that people who have invested in that coin are intentionally creating noise around the coin to boost the price, meaning they can then sell their holdings at a substantial gain.

To avoid falling into this trap, always do your own research first. Check the coin’s history, technology, and community, and then determine whether it’s an impulse decision or not.

You don’t have to go all in to get started

When beginning your crypto journey, it can be tempting to invest more than you can afford to lose as you are excited about what you stand to gain if your investment takes off.

However, before jumping in, it’s essential you understand the risks associated with crypto. It's a volatile market, and the difference of a couple of days or even just a few hours can see you lose a large sum of money if the market takes a sudden hit.

This isn’t just a concern for beginners, as even experienced investors can get caught out. That’s why it is important you start small and build your confidence to help minimise the chance of this happening.

Begin by familiarising yourself with the fundamentals of crypto trading. Learn the basics of trading blockchain technology, how cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin work, the difference between circulating and total supply, and the impact of inflation on the market.

Once you’ve grasped the basics, you’ll be in a stronger position to use different trading platforms, exchanges, and wallets, which is necessary when it comes to buying and selling assets.

Avoid having a concentrated or over-diversified portfolio

Diversifying your portfolio is essential in any type of investment, including cryptocurrency, because it helps to spread risk and minimise potential losses.

When you diversify, you're spreading your investments across different assets, sectors, and industries. This way, if one investment performs poorly, the others can offset the losses and lessen the impact on your overall portfolio.

For example, let's say you have a portfolio heavily invested in technology companies, if there is a recession in the technology industry, your portfolio will be heavily impacted.

However, if you’ve also invested in other sectors, such as healthcare, property, and energy, the impact of the recession in the technology industry will be less severe on your overall portfolio.

That said, be wary of over-diversifying. Spreading your investments too thin can lead to a lack of focus and ultimately result in weaker returns.

Create a coherent investment strategy that includes a diverse mix of assets that have some level of relevance to each other.

This will help you monitor and manage your portfolio, which will help making informed decisions easier.

Don’t skip learning the basics of the technology

Similar to understanding the basics of how to trade, it’s important to understand what you’re trading.

The technology behind different cryptocurrencies is what makes them unique and valuable. Therefore, it's crucial to have a solid understanding of the technology before investing in a coin.

This includes understanding the underlying blockchain, consensus algorithms, and other technical details of the project.

When researching and evaluating potential investments, it's paramount to consider factors such as the coin's fundamentals, the team behind the project, and the coin's overall potential for growth.

Looking for coins with a clear use case and a strong community behind them is a great place to start.

Additionally, staying informed about the latest developments in the crypto market is critical by following industry news and events and participating in online communities and forums.

Overtrading and making impulsive decisions

It's easy to get caught up in market hype and make impulsive buying or selling decisions, especially when you see a coin skyrocket in price.

Overtrading refers to buying and selling assets too frequently, often based on short-term market fluctuations or online buzz rather than a well-thought-out investment strategy.

This can lead to financial losses, as you make impulsive decisions to buy or sell based on emotions rather than rational analysis.

Take a step back, evaluate your position, and assess whether each move aligns with your long-term strategy.

Having discipline goes a long way to achieving more consistent outcomes. Constantly reacting to every slight dip or surge in the market can be mentally draining and reduce your ability to make rational decisions.

Overtrading can also chip away at your profits due to the transaction fees of each trade. These costs can quickly stack up if you’re frequently buying and selling.

