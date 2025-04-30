Why franchisees should be entering awards – and reaping what they’ve sown

The Greensleeves team accepting award

There is something undeniably vulnerable about raising your hand and saying, “I think I’m doing a great job.” As a franchisee, you are often taught to follow a proven system, stick to the brand playbook and focus on results. But what happens when you are quietly delivering exceptional results – consistently hitting targets, building strong teams and delighting customers – and no one knows about it?

It is not unusual for franchisees to shy away from the spotlight, preferring to stay behind the scenes rather than showcase their achievements. But if you are not celebrating your success, who will?

Here, Cheryl Harper, MD of Greensleeves Lawn Care, shares why stepping out of your comfort zone and putting yourself – and your franchise – forward for awards can transform your confidence, your business and your future.

Visibility beats modesty every time

Award entries are not just a plaque on the wall. For franchisees, they can elevate your standing within the wider network – showing franchisors, peers and potential customers that you are operating at the top of your game.

Whether it is a regional franchisee award, an industry accolade or a community recognition, each nomination gives weight to the work you do every day. And being shortlisted – or winning – can open doors, from speaking opportunities to stronger local marketing campaigns and even business growth support from your franchisor.

Growth comes from putting yourself out there

Let’s face it: filling out an award entry can feel intimidating. It forces you to press pause on day-to-day operations and reflect. But that’s where the real growth happens.

When you challenge yourself to think beyond the checklist, you start asking deeper questions: What makes my franchise unique? What impact have I had? What could I build next? These are not just useful for awards – they are the foundations of long-term business development.

It’s about the journey, not just the judging panel

Franchisees are doers – always juggling operations, staff, customer needs and compliance. But it is easy to lose sight of just how far you have come when you are always looking ahead.

Writing an award entry gives you a rare moment to reflect. To see how far you have come. To turn your daily grind into a powerful narrative. It boosts your confidence, reinforces your purpose and reminds you that you are not just running a business – you are building something meaningful.

Confidence is contagious

Leadership in franchising goes beyond performance metrics. It is also about influence and example. When you step into the spotlight, you give permission for others to do the same – whether that is new franchisees, your team or your wider community.

You are not just applying for an award – you are setting the tone. You are showing that it is okay to be proud of your achievements and that ambition does not have to stay quiet.

And most importantly? You are reminding yourself that you are more than capable of stepping into the spotlight.

We know it might sound cheesy, but sometimes just being shortlisted really is enough. At Greensleeves, we were proud to be named finalists for the Brand Awareness award at last year’s BFA British Franchise Awards, and I was personally shortlisted for Woman Franchise Employee of the Year at the EWiF Awards. While we didn’t take home the trophies, the recognition alone brought an uplift in enquiries to a boost in team morale. And if it makes a difference at franchisor level, imagine what it could do for you as a franchisee.

And if or when you do win, or you’re recognised – as we were for ‘Rising Star’ in the 2025 Elite Franchise Top 100 awards – the moment of victory feels just that little bit sweeter!

So, what’s stopping you?

Putting yourself forward might feel uncomfortable at first, but the rewards – both personal and professional – are worth every bit of effort. They help you see yourself as the business leader you already are and encourage others to do the same.

As franchisees, we can often focus so much on delivering results that we forget to celebrate them. Entering awards is your chance to pause, take pride and tell your story. It is your chance to rake in the recognition and start reaping what you have sown – quite literally for our franchisees at Greensleeves!

So go on – back yourself. You might just surprise yourself with how far you have come, and how far you are about to go.

For more information about a franchise opportunity with Greensleeves Lawn Care, visit www.greensleevesfranchise.co.uk