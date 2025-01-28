Why the AI revolution is one every UK business must embrace in 2025

James Disney May

Businesses must embrace the evolving opportunities in AI - to utilise what will be a “defining year” for the sector.

That’s the view of leading business expert and strategic advisor James Disney-May, who emphasises the urgent need for firms to develop a clear and actionable roadmap in this area.

His advice comes in the wake of an announcement state-side by Donald Trump, which has seen the new US President position AI investment at the heart of his economic agenda.

Outlining the vast opportunities that exist for UK companies, James said: “2025 is going to be a defining year for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the UK. With AI projected to contribute over £200 billion to the economy, its transformative potential is undeniable.”“AI is no longer a futuristic concept – it’s here now. The question is not whether AI will shape your industry, but how prepared you are to lead the change. Firms that integrate AI into their core strategies today, will lead the way as tomorrow's market leaders.”

“The future will be shaped by those who act with vision and purpose. By embedding AI into their strategies, accelerating adoption, prioritising ethical practices, investing in workforce transformation, and aligning with sustainability goals, firms can position themselves as leaders in this new era. The AI revolution is here, and the possibilities are limitless for those ready to act decisively.”

Here James, shares the five key areas he believes firms should focus to succeed in an AI-driven future.

1. Embrace AI as a Strategic Growth Driver

AI has evolved from being a productivity tool to an economic catalyst. By 2030, AI is expected to add £232 billion to the UK GDP. Early adopters are already reporting profitability gains of up to 22%. the message is clear – firms that prioritise AI integration today will reap the rewards.

To capitalise on this, businesses must integrate AI into their core strategies – not as an add-on but as a foundation for growth. This involves moving beyond isolated applications to organisation-wide adoption and aligning AI investments with long-term business goals. AI’s ability to enhance decision-making and unlock new revenue streams is unparalleled. Companies such as Tesco have demonstrated the immediate impact of AI, reducing supply chain waste by 15% and improving stock availability. The lesson? Treat AI as an engine for innovation, not just efficiency.

2. Accelerate AI Adoption to Stay Competitive

In today’s market, the pace of AI adoption is staggering. By the end of 2024, 65% of organisations were using generative AI regularly, nearly doubling from the previous year. For businesses, this growth signals one thing – delaying adoption is no longer an option.

AI must be integrated into customer engagement, operational processes, and financial forecasting. For SMEs, resource constraints can present challenges, but scalable AI solutions are becoming more accessible. Decisive action is imperative; AI is no longer a discretionary tool, but a critical element for businesses striving to remain competitive in today’s continuously evolving market.

3. Build Trust Through Ethical AI Practices

As AI becomes ubiquitous, transparency and accountability must follow suit. Businesses must prioritise robust governance frameworks to ensure trust and maintain stakeholder confidence in an increasingly automated landscape. The UK’s AI Opportunities Action Plan provides businesses a framework to integrate AI responsibly, focusing on fairness, transparency, and governance.

Investing in transparent, accountable AI systems will help businesses demonstrate accountability and build trust with clients and stakeholders. Ethical AI isn’t just about compliance, it’s a competitive advantage in a trust-driven economy.

4. Prepare the Workforce for Transformation

AI isn’t replacing humans – it’s augmenting them. The integration of AI will reshape job roles across industries, with an estimated 50% of employees requiring reskilling by 2025. For businesses to thrive in this era of automation, a proactive approach to workforce training and upskilling is essential.

Leading UK firms are already setting the standard, launching AI academies to prepare employees for new opportunities. From developing AI literacy to promoting collaboration between humans and machines, workforce preparedness is emerging as a key differentiator.

The future of work will not be defined by machines replacing humans but by the extent to which businesses empower their people to harness AI’s transformative potential.

5. Align AI with Sustainability Goals

AI’s potential to drive sustainability marks a transformative shift for businesses committed to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) priorities. A report by PwC estimates that AI could reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by 4%, with applications ranging from energy optimisation to waste reduction and more efficient supply chains.

In the UK, a growing number of companies are demonstrating how AI can simultaneously boost profitability and sustainability. By leveraging AI to optimise energy consumption and lower carbon footprints, these firms are not only achieving cost efficiencies but also positioning themselves as leaders in the transition to a greener economy.