Why UK users are replacing VPNs with proxies: A growing shift in digital strategy

Decodo

As discussions intensify around tighter regulations and potential restrictions on VPN usage in the UK, an increasing number of businesses are turning to proxy services as a reliable alternative. Proxies are emerging as the preferred solution for companies seeking consistent access to geo-restricted content and enhanced control over their digital footprints without the regulatory risks associated with VPNs.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Decodo’s internal data reveals a remarkable 65% increase in UK proxy users, reflecting a broader change in how businesses approach online access and data operations.

“Companies around the globe are getting smarter about how they operate in highly competitive landscapes. Instead of just picking the most popular tools, they’re choosing what actually works best for them, whether that’s faster, easier to use, or works better with region-specific restrictions. It shows that people are thinking more critically about their options.” – Vytautas Savickas, CEO at Decodo.

The Technology Shift Driving Proxy Adoption

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike traditional VPNs, which use full encryption to route traffic through a single tunnel, proxies provide more granular routing options and operate with fewer regulatory hurdles. This makes them highly adaptable for use cases including location-specific data collection, overcoming geo-restrictions, competitor monitoring, and reducing the risk of triggering anti-bot protections.

Technical Advantages Fuelling Growth

Modern proxy services now boast enterprise-grade security features combined with user-friendly interfaces, making them attractive to a wide range of businesses, including Fortune 500 companies. Analysis of Decodo’s traffic shows an 88% increase in proxy traffic originating from the UK, confirming a clear preference for proxies over VPN alternatives.

“More organizations in the UK are investing time in understanding the tools that power secure and efficient online operations. Most companies test out different solutions, providers, and do their research on proxies and VPNs, and they’re also making more informed, strategic choices.” – Gabriele Verbickaitė, Product Marketing Manager at Decodo.

Increasing Awareness and Educational Investment

More UK firms are investing in understanding the tools that ensure secure, scalable, and efficient digital operations. This heightened awareness is driving demand for solutions that align with business goals and offer resilience against regulatory uncertainty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As more IT leaders, data engineers, and digital marketing teams engage with industry resources and technical content, the bar for what qualifies as an effective solution is rising. This feedback loop is positioning the UK as one of the most advanced and discerning markets for enterprise-grade proxy technology.

UK Businesses Lead the Proxy Adoption Wave

Sectors such as eCommerce, finance, fintech, digital marketing, and cybersecurity are rapidly integrating proxies into daily operations for tasks like market research, competitor price tracking, localized ad verification, and SEO monitoring.

Companies are increasingly moving beyond basic VPNs to adopt sophisticated proxy types, including: residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies, that provide better location accuracy, stability, and higher success rates when accessing geo-restricted or bot-protected content.

“UK businesses are quickly adopting proxy services, moving beyond simple VPNs to more advanced setups that offer greater control over their online activity. It’s no longer just about staying private – performance and reliability are now just as important.” – Vaidotas Juknys, Head of Commerce at Decodo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking Ahead: Strategic Decisions Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

The surge in proxy adoption is not a fleeting trend but a strategic response to potential VPN restrictions looming in the UK regulatory landscape. Businesses are proactively migrating to proxy services to maintain uninterrupted access and competitive advantage.

Decodo’s data highlights a 65% rise in UK proxy users and an 88% increase in proxy traffic, underscoring that companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, are making informed decisions to safeguard their digital operations now, rather than waiting for policy changes.