Why you should let dogs in the office (if you don’t already), says expert

Women with her dog in the office

Think letting dogs in the office is just a bit of fun? Think again.

More companies are letting four-legged friends tag along to work – and it’s not just for the cuteness. HR expert Suzanne Cullen, in partnership with The Pettifor Trust, says there’s much more to it than a few belly rubs. Here’s how bringing your dog to work can benefit you and your team.

Boosts productivity

You might not believe it, but dogs can actually help you work harder.

“There’s significant evidence showing that allowing employees to bring their dogs to work can boost morale and increase performance,” Suzanne Cullen explains. Employees with their dogs around are often happier, calmer, and more focused – and that means more work gets done.

Helps you chill out

Feeling stressed with a mountain of emails? Dogs could be your secret weapon. Studies show that having dogs around helps lower stress, and Suzanne agrees. “Having a dog in the office makes everyone feel more relaxed.” Instead of getting frazzled, dog-friendly offices help workers stay cool under pressure.

Instant mood lift

We all know dogs can bring joy. That wagging tail or those puppy-dog eyes can lift even the darkest mood. “The presence of a dog has a positive impact on the whole team, improving both productivity and overall workplace satisfaction,” says Suzanne. It’s hard not to smile when there’s a dog around!

Better team spirit

“Dogs are natural conversation starters,” Suzanne points out. “That sense of connection and trust carries over into the workplace.” Whether it’s bonding over funny pet stories or chatting while giving the office dog a cuddle, having dogs in the office makes it easier for colleagues to connect. And when the team gets along, teamwork improves – simple as that.

Helps keep staff around

If you’re an employer, take note: a pet-friendly policy could be the key to keeping your staff happy and loyal. It’s a game-changer for employees who value flexibility and work-life balance. “Employees who feel valued and comfortable are more likely to stay long-term,” explains Suzanne. It’s an easy win for you and your team.

Regular breaks = happy workers

Let’s face it: dogs don’t sit at desks all day. They need walks – and so do you. Having your dog at work encourages you to take much-needed breaks from your screen, which is great for your mental health and productivity.

So, if you want to boost productivity, reduce stress, and create a happier, more connected workplace, letting dogs in the office could be the game-changer your business needs. As Suzanne Cullen says: “There’s significant evidence showing that allowing employees to bring their dogs to work can boost morale and increase performance.”