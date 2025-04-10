Wiggett Group announced as platinum sponsor of prestigious William Sutton Prize

The William Sutton Prize

The highly-anticipated Platinum sponsor has been announced for the 2025 William Sutton Prize. Now in its sixth year and headed by the UK’s largest housing association, Clarion Housing Group, in 2025 the Prize will be supported by Wiggett Group, a trailblazer in social housing and local authority supply.

The William Sutton Prize is designed to honour groundbreaking solutions that not only transform the lives of social housing residents, but also tackle some of society’s most urgent challenges.

Continuing the legacy of Victorian philanthropist and entrepreneur, William Sutton, whose work led to the establishment of Clarion Housing Group, prize winners will receive a combination of grant funding and tailored business support to transform their ideas into real-world solutions. Marking Clarion’s 125th anniversary, a £125,000 prize fund will be awarded this year to the winners of two categories: The William Sutton Prize for Sustainability and The William Sutton Prize for Connected Communities.

As Platinum sponsor, Wiggett Group is at the forefront of supporting real opportunities that can deliver lasting improvements to the built environment and local communities supported by the sector. With more than 40 years of experience, Wiggett Group has developed a strong national presence and a reputation as one of the most established construction companies in the UK. The team is dedicated to the planning, management and execution of a variety of construction projects, with a specialism for delivering projects in collaboration with some of the country’s largest housing associations.

Reece Wiggett, CEO of Wiggett Group, commented: “At Wiggett Group, we strive to provide a better of quality of living for those living in the thousands of homes that we serve each year within the social housing sector. This value is whole heartedly reflected within the premise of The William Sutton Prize, which we are proud to be sponsoring this year. We are excited to support the development of pioneering solutions that will enhance people’s lives and improve environmental conditions.”

Financed jointly by Clarion Housing Group and its corporate partners, The William Sutton Prize will be awarded to the winners of two categories and announced at a London ceremony in September. Past winners include well-known architecture practices including Bell Phillips Architects, Mole Architects and Jas Bhalla Works, alongside social enterprises and charities such as the Hackney School of Food and Pride of Place Living.

Clare Miller, Chief Executive of Clarion Housing Group, said: “Kick-starting our 125th anniversary celebrations, this year we are delivering the most ambitious William Sutton Prize to date. This would not be possible without the support of our partners and sponsors, and we are delighted that Wiggett Group has joined us as our Platinum sponsor. Together we hope to uncover and reward bold solutions that tackle some of our most urgent challenges.”