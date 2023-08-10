A former Wilko boss credited for the company’s success in the 90s has said he’s ‘not surprised’ by the firm’s collapse.

A former Wilko boss - hailed for helping develop the company in the 90s - has said he’s ‘not surprised’ by the firm’s collapse. The high street chain announced today (August 10) it had appointed administrators after failing to secure a rescue deal.

Gordon Brown - who helped pioneer and implement a brand new formula for the company back in 1993 - said: “Sadly it’s not a surprise. I think the writing’s been on the wall for the last few weeks.”

“The management team had been working very hard to avoid it but sadly this morning, that’s not been the case.”

The retailer, which has been on British highstreets since 1930, was unable to find emergency investment to save its 400 shops across the UK. The decision is expected to put about 12,000 jobs at risk nationwide.

“I feel very sorry for the 12,000 staff who worked very hard for the company,” Brown added. “Many were long service employees and many still there from when I was there.

“I feel very sorry for them as they do work hard. They are a dedicated team and I have great sympathy for them in this difficult time,” he said