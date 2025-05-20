Will Young joins purpose-led dog food brand Miraculous Meals as Co-Founder to help tackle the UK dog rescue crisis

Will Young, lifelong champion of rescue dogs and new Co-Founder at Miraculous Meals, with his beloved rescue dog, Domino

Will Young, a lifelong champion for rescue dogs and rescue dog owner himself, has today announced he has joined Miraculous Meals — the dog food brand which donates 50% of all profits to UK dog rescue centres — as Co-Founder to help tackle the UK dog rescue crisis.

The UK is facing a severe and growing rescue crisis that few are talking about. A perfect storm of post-lockdown overbreeding, rising living costs, and plummeting adoption rates has left rescue centres at capacity and struggling to cope with the number of dogs in need.

According to the RSPCA the number of dogs needing help now far exceeds the space available. The charity recorded 48,814 neglect reports in 2024, a 25% year-on-year rise, and has seen adoption rates fall by nearly a third since 2019.*

Behind these numbers is a darker reality. Under UK law, unclaimed stray dogs can be euthanised after just seven days. With shelters full and no official records kept, many fear a hidden crisis — with huge numbers of healthy, adoptable dogs quietly being put down in council pounds each year.

Miraculous Meals offers a new way to help — with 50% of profits donated to rescue centres like Birmingham Dogs Home, Hope Rescue and many more, every meal helps give dogs in need across the UK the second chance at life they deserve.

Will’s voice helps spotlight a crisis too often overlooked and his role as Co-Founder ensures the brand's impact grows even further, reaching more dog owners and funding more life-saving rescue work across the UK.

The announcement of Will’s new position at Miraculous Meals coincides with National Dog Rescue Day. To mark the occasion, he’s calling on dog owners to join him and make their everyday purchases make a real difference for dogs in need.

Will Young explains the reason behind the announcement: “Rescuing my own dog made me realise how urgent this crisis really is. So many people want to do more to help, but don’t know where to start. That’s why Miraculous Meals is so special. With 50% of profits going to rescue centres, we’re giving people a simple way to make a real difference.”

Will joins Miraculous Meals’ existing Co-Founders, Ed Pellew and Matt Judkins, on their mission to solve the UK’s dog rescue crisis.

Ed Pellew and Matt Judkins, Miraculous Meals’ Co-Founders, added: “Will has been a passionate voice for rescue dogs for years, so having him join as Co-Founder feels like the perfect match. With Will by our side, we can reach more people, support more rescue centres, and help ensure every adoptable dog gets the second chance at life they deserve.”

Miraculous Meals launched 18 months ago and has already made over £50,000 of donations to dog rescue centres, and with Will Young’s support the brand aims to donate £4 million over the next 5 years to help tackle the dog rescue crisis in the UK.

Vanessa Wadden, CEO at Hope Rescue, commented: ““The system is overwhelmed. Rescue centres are beyond capacity, and the number of dogs needing help keeps rising, leaving teams to make impossible choices no one should have to face. That’s why we’re so grateful for the support of Miraculous Meals. And now, with Will Young joining as Co-Founder, they’re not just backing rescue work, they’re helping bring national attention to a crisis that’s too often ignored.”

To find out more about Miraculous Meals, please visit www.miraculousmeals.co.uk