Wiltshire hotel welcomes experienced General Manager and Deputy to drive excellence throughout 2025 and beyond

Bowood Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort has appointed Matthew Voyle as its new General Manager and Emma Frankham as its Deputy General Manager

A luxury Wiltshire hotel, spa and golf resort has appointed two highly experienced professionals to its top management team as part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing the guest experience and solidifying its reputation as a premier resort.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowood Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort, near Calne, has recently appointed Matthew Voyle as its new General Manager and Emma Frankham as its Deputy General Manager, with both bringing a wealth of expertise to the resort’s leadership team.

Matthew joins Bowood with over 30 years of distinguished experience in the hospitality industry. His diverse career has seen him hone his skills across various roles and with some of the UK’s finest properties. From his early days as a chef to his subsequent career shift into hotel management, Matthew’s journey reflects a passion for excellence and a dedication to creating unforgettable guest experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before taking on his new role at Bowood, Matthew led the team at the 5-star Nare Hotel in Cornwall for six years, where he successfully propelled the hotel into the prestigious 5-star market. Under his leadership, the hotel earned accolades including ‘Seaside Hotel of the Year 2019,’ ‘Best Hotel for Families 2020’ in the Good Hotel Guide, and the prestigious Condé Nast Johansens’ ‘Sustainability Award 2019’ and ‘Best Service Award 2022.’

Prior to his time at the Nare Hotel, Matthew held significant roles at The Bear Hotel in Crickhowell, Llanerch Vineyard in Hensol, and New Hall Hotel & Spa in Sutton Coldfield, further enriching his leadership experience.

Commenting on his new position at Bowood, Matthew said: “Bowood is an extraordinary destination, seamlessly blending history, elegance and world-class hospitality. I am truly honoured to take on the role of General Manager and to contribute to the legacy of this remarkable venue. With its outstanding reputation, we have a strong platform to build upon as we strive for even greater heights. My vision is to further enhance the guest experience, ensuring that Bowood continues to be the destination of choice for both leisure and business travellers.”

He continued: “Through innovation, attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to excellence, we will continue to elevate Bowood’s hospitality offering, creating unforgettable experiences for every guest who walks through our doors. We have some excellent people in place to deliver this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma brings her own impressive experience in the hospitality sector, having worked with leading hotels and resorts across the UK. Known for her strong leadership and attention to detail, Emma will play a key role in supporting the resort’s management team and ensuring the seamless delivery of luxury services to Bowood’s guests.

Emma’s career began in the travel sector, where she spent seven years as a travel agent, swiftly progressing from trainee to manager in just three years. She then transitioned to Mark Warner, dedicating 11 years to various operational roles – including Finance Assistant, Housekeeper, Customer Services Manager and Hotel Manager – at luxury resorts across Europe and Africa.

Returning to the UK, Emma joined Harbour Hotels, where she managed prestigious wedding venues Northbrook Park and Froyle Park before taking on the role of Deputy General Manager at Guildford Harbour Hotel.

In 2016, she became part of the esteemed Hand Picked Hotels collection, spending three years as Deputy General Manager at Woodlands Park Hotel, Cobham, followed by six years at the award-winning St. Pierre Park Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort in Guernsey. Now, as she steps into her role at Bowood, Emma is eager to contribute her wealth of experience and passion for excellence to one of the UK’s most distinguished countryside retreats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting, Emma said: "Bowood is truly a dream resort, and I’m thrilled to be joining such a prestigious hotel and playing a part in the legacy of the Lansdowne family. With my passion and drive, I am committed to ensuring that we, as a team, deliver outstanding service and create unforgettable experiences for our guests. I look forward to collaborating with Matthew and the team to further elevate Bowood’s reputation for excellence in hospitality.”

Other senior appointments at Bowood Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort include a new Director of Golf, as well as a Head Greenkeeper to build on its standing as one of the elite golfing destinations in the South West.

Home to the Lansdowne family, the Bowood estate continues to set the benchmark in luxury hospitality. From the historic House & Gardens to the high-end hotel & spa and official PGA golf course, Bowood delivers exceptional experiences surrounded by natural beauty.

For more information about Bowood Hotel, Spa, and Golf Resort, please visit https://www.bowood.org/bowood-hotel-resort/