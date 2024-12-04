Wiltshire’s highest High Street now receives 4G signal

The town of Highworth

The market town of Highworth has always had plenty of fine attributes. Located just 6.4km (or 4mi) from the River Thames, it sits right on the edge of the Cotswolds and is also Wiltshire’s highest town at 133m (436ft) above sea level. The high street not only serves the town’s 8,000 or so residents with its many independent shops, it’s also home to the 13th century St Michael’s Church and some handsome houses in the Georgian and Queen Anne styles.

What it lacked was strong 4G mobile signal from any UK network, due in part to the town’s geography and its location within a conservation area. But that has now changed thanks to cooperation between Vodafone and local councillors, as well as the use of the latest technology.

“Mobile coverage in the heart of Highworth has always been a persistent problem for residents and visitors alike,” said town councillor Simon Apps.

“As a hilltop town, the signal from the existing [mast] sites struggled to reach, and when combined with the thick-walled buildings dating back to the Queen Anne and Georgian periods, the chances of picking up any signal inside any of the High Street or Marketplace shops were practically non-existent”.

Councillor Apps contacted Andrea Dona, Vodafone UK’s Chief Network Officer, about the issue in spring 2024. Vodafone’s South Regional Network Manager, Pete Rodriguez, then met with Apps and town mayor Julie Murphy to plan a fix.

Rodriguez’s solution is a mini-mast built using the latest OpenRAN technology. The shoebox-sized unit sits on the side of a building. Since autumn 2024, it provides reliable 4G signal to Vodafone customers visiting, living or working on the High Street.

“Pete and his colleague, Louis, recently implemented a quick-fix solution that has made a significant difference. Whether people are enjoying a cup of coffee and a slice of cake from one of our town’s excellent cafes or visiting our charming market on a Saturday, they can now engage in all the activities they expect from their phones, such as making calls, browsing the web, downloading our official Town Trail app, and posting photos on their social media platforms,” said Councillor Apps.

Highworth Mayor Julie Murphy said: ”I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Pete Rodriguez for his swift and effective solution, which has made a significant difference in our town. When we met Pete, he immediately recognised the challenges we were facing, including the inability to log into his laptop due to poor coverage. After a discussion, he proposed a solution, and within weeks, it was successfully implemented. A big thank you to Pete and Vodafone for bringing 4G to our High Street and improving connectivity for everyone.”

Pete Rodriguez, Vodafone UK’s South Regional Network Manager said: “Bringing connectivity to beautiful locations such as Highworth is a challenge for any network, because we’re unable to support using traditional masts. However, at the same time – and as the Nation’s Network – we recognise mobile connectivity is essential for communities like Highworth to thrive.

“OpenRAN technology means we can reach locations we haven’t been able to reach before. I’m really pleased we were able to help Highworth and now look forward to seeing how the coverage will help residents, businesses and visitors to the High Street. We’re hoping this is the beginning of a longer relationship where we can continue to improve coverage further across the town.”