Win a free stand at the North Essex Business Expo 2025
Twenty local companies will receive a free exhibition stand at the upcoming North Essex Business Expo, taking place on Thursday, September 10, from 10am to 3pm at Charter Hall, Colchester Leisure World.
The Expo, hosted by Networking Essex is the region’s premier B2B event, drawing over 100 exhibitors and hundreds of visitors. It offers a powerful platform for local enterprises to:
- Showcase their products and services
- Connect with potential customers and business partners
- Raise brand awareness within the North Essex business community
Businesses that enter will be included in a prize draw; with winners selected at random and notified via email. The deadline for entries is Friday 13 August 2025.
To apply visit https://neeb.org.uk/help-for-your-business/neexpo25/
“This initiative highlights our commitment to supporting local businesses,” said NEEB Chairman Cllr Henderson. “By offering free stands, we’re helping homegrown firms gain exposure and build valuable connections.”