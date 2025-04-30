Wingers opens in Sittingbourne
Reefadh Rasheed confirms: “I’m excited to announce my new venture with Wingers.I was attracted to the dynamic and emerging Wingers’ brand because of the fabulous food, simplicity of the business model and the experienced support team who are as committed as I am. It’s a concept I know will go down well with customers.
“With my passion for quality and community engagement, my aim is now to elevate the casual dining experience for the Kent Sittingbourne neighbourhood. I am now thrilled to partner with a brand that shares my vision for fresh food and creating a vibrant, welcoming community space.”
Reefadh Rasheed's partnership with Wingers also includes securing financing through NatWest Bank, further solidifying the foundation for his success. The new location promises to delight local families with a menu featuring mouthwatering wings, delicious burgers, and flavourful tenders and more, served with an array of home-made, delicious sauces.
With an optimistic outlook, Reefadh Rasheed said he is: “Eager to bring the Wingers brand to life in Kent Sittingbourne, creating a destination where families can enjoy fabulous food and make lasting memories.”
Wingers is currently inviting applications for experienced QSR professionals in all parts of the country including Northern Ireland to run their own thriving Wingers restaurant. The franchise package includes full turn-key opening, comprehensive training and support, simple operation with low staff overheads, a great menu and low cost of entry with potential for excellent returns.
