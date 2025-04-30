Wingers opens in Sittingbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wingers – the Chicken Wing Company – has opened in Sittingbourne in Kent. The new restaurant on Saffron Way will be run by franchisee Reefadh Rasheed, an experienced fast food professional and former regional manager of a house-hold name QSR brand for 20 years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reefadh Rasheed confirms: “I’m excited to announce my new venture with Wingers.I was attracted to the dynamic and emerging Wingers’ brand because of the fabulous food, simplicity of the business model and the experienced support team who are as committed as I am. It’s a concept I know will go down well with customers.

“With my passion for quality and community engagement, my aim is now to elevate the casual dining experience for the Kent Sittingbourne neighbourhood. I am now thrilled to partner with a brand that shares my vision for fresh food and creating a vibrant, welcoming community space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reefadh Rasheed's partnership with Wingers also includes securing financing through NatWest Bank, further solidifying the foundation for his success. The new location promises to delight local families with a menu featuring mouthwatering wings, delicious burgers, and flavourful tenders and more, served with an array of home-made, delicious sauces.

Wingers Opens on on Saffron Way

With an optimistic outlook, Reefadh Rasheed said he is: “Eager to bring the Wingers brand to life in Kent Sittingbourne, creating a destination where families can enjoy fabulous food and make lasting memories.”

Wingers is currently inviting applications for experienced QSR professionals in all parts of the country including Northern Ireland to run their own thriving Wingers restaurant. The franchise package includes full turn-key opening, comprehensive training and support, simple operation with low staff overheads, a great menu and low cost of entry with potential for excellent returns.

Find out how you can help us satisfy customer demand and spread our wings further through developing your own profitable, franchised Wingers restaurant.

For further information about a Wingers franchise opportunity please see: https://www.wingers.uk.net/franchise or email: [email protected]