Winner of National Early Years Apprenticeship Award breaks barriers

Bright Horizons is thrilled to announce that Mohamed of Cedar House has been named Early Years Apprentice of the Year at the prestigious Nursery World Awards 2024.

Whether that’s applying cognitive behavioral research to his interactions with SEN children, building confidence in introverted children, to building bonds with families, Mohamed isn’t just an apprentice he is a changemaker.

Mohamed trusted Bright Horizons to nurture his passion for children and he has since become an inspiration to his children and the community.

“We’re incredibly proud of Mohamed’s achievement. This award is foremost a celebration of his excellence.” said Janine, Director of Human Resources at Bright Horizons. “Mohamed’s success is also a shining example of how men in early years make a difference. Bright Horizons is always looking to support bright and motivated men to embark on a career has the power to change childhoods.”

Mo Accepting His Award

James, former Early Years Teacher and now Pathways Manager at Bright Horizons, said “It’s a huge achievement to be recognised as an industry example on a national scale at the start of his career. Our apprenticeship scheme provides a route from unqualified care all the way up to director level so we're all eager to see where Mohamed wants to go from here and are ready to facilitate those aspirations.”

Reflecting on his successes Mo said: “I'm very proud to have won this award, it means a lot to me to have been chosen as a winner. When I was initially approached to work in early years from an agency back in 2021, my family were a little surprised as this is not normal for someone of my background to go into but, over the last few years, they've loved seeing me work in early years. In my culture they see early years jobs as just involving women, but I wanted to change that and join the other male colleagues who are looking to change this thought process. I feel that men have a misconception of what working in an early years setting is like. I really feel happy that I've made the decision to work in the early years settings and so far it’s been the best decision of my life. I really hope to inspire more men to give working in early years a go; they could 100% make a positive impact on children's lives."