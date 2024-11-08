Winners named in UK British Franchise Awards
With its tag line of ‘Discover Your Tomorrow’, the BFA is widely recognised as the UK’s self-regulatory body for franchising. Each of their members have not only had their franchise opportunity thoroughly assessed but have also pledged to abide by the association’s code of ethical conduct.
In October, the association launched the BFA Journal, sponsored by NIC Services Group, which housed the results of the first franchise survey since 2018. The survey revealed that the sector contributes £19.1 bn to the UK economy and saw unprecedented growth (53%) in the Personal Services sector. Franchising also retained its status of being virtually foolproof, with a 0.5% commercial failure rate.
As they have been for the past 35 years, the British Franchise Awards are sponsored by HSBC UK.
Reflecting on the awards, the bank’s UK Head of Franchise Gillian Morris said: “The British Franchise Awards have consistently demonstrated the best of the UK franchising industry, and the breadth of applications from franchisees and franchisors this year, highlights the value placed in a BFA HSBC UK British Franchise Award; the pinnacle of achievement in the UK franchise industry. Judging the finalists was challenging but rewarding and I was delighted that on awards night, we were able to showcase the talent and success of the UK industry. Huge congratulations to all the winners, and to the shortlisted finalists.”
Pip Wilkins, CEO of the BFA, who celebrated her 25th anniversary with the association this year said: “Another year of inspiring entries demonstrating well thought out strategies, forward thinking innovation, carefully considered insight and ultimately, growth for franchise brands. In this our survey year, which revealed a 53% growth in the Personal Services sector, it is perhaps unsurprising to see so many of them here as winners tonight. My enormous congratulations to all the finalists and of course, the winners. We hope this award will give you the recognition you deserve as the best in British Franchising.”
The finalists in the BFA HSBC UK British Franchise Awards 2024 are:
BFA HSBC UK BRITISH FRANCHISE AWARDS WINNERS 2024 (Franchisor)
BFA HSBC UK Franchisor of the Year – Established
Right at Home, Dyno-Rod (Highly Commended)
BFA HSBC UK Franchisor of the Year – Expanding
Mathnasium
BFA HSBC UK Franchisor of the Year – Lifestyle
The Creation Station
Business Transformation Award
Signs Express
Franchisor Trailblazer Award
Tutor Doctor
Leadership & Culture Award
Puddle Ducks
Brand Awareness Award
Home Instead
BFA HSBC UK BRITISH FRANCHISE AWARDS WINNERS 2024 (Franchisee)
Lifestyle Franchisee Award
Pink Spaghetti (Ally Phillips)
HSBC UK Best in Class Multi-Unit Multi-Brand
Gastronomy Foods (Acky Khan)
HSBC UK Best in Class Multi-Unit Single-Brand
ServiceMaster Clean (CJ Micallef)
Community Focus Award
Football Fun Factory (Jonathan Radford)
Franchisee Trailblazer Award
Revive! Auto Innovations UK (Nathan & Adam Holmes)
Fun Fest Holiday Club (Helen Wilson) – Highly Commended
Next Generation Award
Onside Coaching (Lottie Jones)
Business Builder Award
Aspray (Joe McGuigan)
People’s Choice Award
Football Fun Factory (Jonathan Radford)