Wonder Group: Party supplier & retailer on brink of administration due to falling demand as 200 jobs at risk

3 minutes ago
A party supplier retailer and distributor is on the brink of administration, putting 200 jobs at risk. Wonder Group, which was previously known as Amscan was on Monday preparing to file a notice of intention to appoint Interpath Advisory to handle an insolvency process.

According to Sky News, the company has reportedly been impacted by decreasing demand for party and costume products in international markets. As a result, it may undergo a breakup through the sale of several of its assets in the coming weeks.

Eighteen months ago, the company set a £500m revenue target for 2026 following its acquisition of the Swedish-based online retailer Party King. The group employs approximately 200 people across Europe and has a UK base in Milton Keynes. Among its other recent acquisitions is Ginger Ray, purchased in 2021.

Wonder Group, which was previously known as Amscan was on Monday preparing to file a notice of intention to appoint Interpath Advisory to handle an insolvency process. | Getty Images

Wonder's management team has reportedly decided to file a notice of intention to appoint administrators, seeking temporary relief from creditors. Endless, the investment firm that supported a buyout of Wonder from US-based Party City in 2021, declined to comment on the process or the potential job losses.

Meanwhile, another UK player in the sector, Smiffys, is also facing a potential collapse after appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers as administrator last month.

