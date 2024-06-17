Wonder Group: Party supplier & retailer on brink of administration due to falling demand as 200 jobs at risk
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to Sky News, the company has reportedly been impacted by decreasing demand for party and costume products in international markets. As a result, it may undergo a breakup through the sale of several of its assets in the coming weeks.
Eighteen months ago, the company set a £500m revenue target for 2026 following its acquisition of the Swedish-based online retailer Party King. The group employs approximately 200 people across Europe and has a UK base in Milton Keynes. Among its other recent acquisitions is Ginger Ray, purchased in 2021.
Wonder's management team has reportedly decided to file a notice of intention to appoint administrators, seeking temporary relief from creditors. Endless, the investment firm that supported a buyout of Wonder from US-based Party City in 2021, declined to comment on the process or the potential job losses.
Meanwhile, another UK player in the sector, Smiffys, is also facing a potential collapse after appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers as administrator last month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.