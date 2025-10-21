Workplace Culture in America: The Best and Worst States to Work In

Louisiana has the most toxic work culture in the U.S.

A new study has revealed that Louisiana has the worst work culture in America.

The research by Hennessey Digital analyzed workplace conditions across all 50 states to determine which regions provide the best and worst environments for workers. This included anti-union legislation, employment non-discrimination laws, overtime regulations, whistleblower protections, and policies on paid family and medical leave. Data was transformed and scaled to create a comprehensive work culture index score out of 100

The states with the worst workplace culture in America

The study found that Louisiana has the worst workplace culture across America. With an index score of just 22.28 out of 100, the state sits at the bottom of all 50 states for workplace conditions.

Mississippi follows as the second-worst state for workplace conditions, with a score of 23.94 out of 100. Like Louisiana, Mississippi struggles with various workplace indicators that contribute to a poor overall environment for employees, such as average weekly working hours.

Oklahoma ranks third from the bottom with a work culture score of 27.82 out of 100. The state's low ranking indicates significant room for improvement in workplace conditions and employee protections.

Texas, the second most populous state in the nation, ranks fourth-worst for work culture with a score of 28.36 out of 100. Despite its strong economy, Texas falls well short in creating positive workplace environments compared to higher-ranking states.

Idaho completes the five worst states with a score of 29.53 out of 100, making it the only non-Southern state in the bottom rankings. This suggests that poor work culture isn't exclusively a Southern issue, though the region dominates the lowest positions.

The states with the best workplace culture in America

In contrast to the Southern states, the Northeast region dominates the rankings for best work culture. New Jersey leads the nation with a score of 73.77 out of 100, more than three times higher than Louisiana's score.

Connecticut follows closely in second place with a score of 72.87 out of 100. Like New Jersey, Connecticut demonstrates the Northeast's strong commitment to creating positive work environments.

Washington ranks third among states with the best work culture, scoring 70.97 out of 100. As the highest-ranking state outside the Northeast, Washington shows that quality workplace environments can exist beyond a single region.

Minnesota places fourth with a score of 70.42 out of 100, while Massachusetts completes the top five with 69.94 out of 100.