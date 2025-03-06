Workplace Options’ Psychological Safety Study reveals alarming trends in workplace stress and conflict worldwide

Workplace Options' Psychological Safety Study (2025)

The modern workplace is at a crossroads. Rising employee stress, escalating political tensions, and increasing performance pressure are reshaping organizations worldwide. The global industry leader in employee engagement and empowerment, Workplace Options, and the WPO Centre for Organizational Effectiveness, released its annual Psychological Safety Study. The study’s results reveal how employees, across 18 countries, are struggling in ways that, if left unaddressed, could define the future of work for generations to come.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Company leaders and people managers face an urgent question: Will they create a psychologically safe and engaged workforce, or will they perpetuate a culture of stress and instability,” said Alan King, President and CEO, Workplace Options (WPO). “Psychological safety—the belief that employees can express themselves without fear of negative consequences—is no longer just a workplace perk. It is a business necessity.”

Psychological Safety: A Global Imperative

The WPO Centre for Organizational Effectiveness Psychological Safety Study shows that stress, conflict, and performance struggles dominate workplace concerns worldwide.

Key findings include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workplace stress ranks as the top concern in nearly every country studied.

Conflict at work is a widespread issue, particularly in China, France, and Japan.

Performance pressure is rising globally, with employees citing struggles to meet expectations.

Young adults are experiencing burnout—raising alarms about the future of workforce wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our study is a wake-up call. If organizations do not prioritize psychological safety now, the next generation will enter a workforce defined by stress, conflict, and disengagement,” said Dr. Kennette Thigpen Harris, LCSW.

“Millennials have entered decision-making roles, the opportunity to build a workplace culture defined by trust, respect, collaboration, and wellbeing has never been more urgent.”

What Makes This Study Different?

Unlike surveys, The WPO Center for Organizational Effectiveness Psychological Safety Study is based on real, anonymized conversations between employees and clinicians. This human-centered approach uncovers the raw emotions, fears, and challenges employees are feeling—providing business leaders with real insights to drive meaningful change.

Why This Matters for Businesses

Organizations that fail to address psychological safety often experience:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higher turnover rates as employees seek workplaces that prioritize their mental health and wellbeing.

Declining productivity due to unresolved workplace conflicts and stress.

A disengaged workforce, where employees feel unheard and unsupported.

A Call to Action for Leaders

The findings from Workplace Options’ Psychological Safety Study serve as a critical blueprint for leaders navigating today’s global workplace challenges.

A Global Comparison of Workplace Issues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This study offers comprehensive insights from 18 countries, using human-centered perspectives and data.

Country Top Workplace Concerns

Australia: Workplace Stress, Conflicts at Work, Performance Issues

Belgium: Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Career Change/Transition

Canada: Workplace stress, Conflicts at Work, Performance Issues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

China: Conflict at Work. Workplace Stress, Career Change/Transition

Costa Rica: Workplace Stress, Performance Issues, Conflict at Work

France: Conflict at Work Workplace Stress Career Change/Transition

Germany: Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

India: Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues

Indonesia: Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues

Ireland: Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues

Italy: Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Japan: Conflict at Work, Workplace Stress, Workplace Bullying/Harassment

Mexico: Workplace Stress, Performance Issues, Conflict at Work

Portugal: Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues

Singapore: Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United Arab Emirates: Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Career Change/Transition

United Kingdom: Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues

United States: Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues

About The WPO Centre for Organizational Effectiveness:

The WPO Centre for Organizational Effectiveness provides data-driven consultation, leadership training, and global benchmarking on psychological safety and psychosocial risk management. Our experts work with companies worldwide to integrate workforce well-being, inclusive leadership, and organizational resilience strategies into actionable business plans.

About Workplace Options:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1982, Workplace Options (WPO) is the largest independent provider of holistic well-being solutions. Through customized programs, and a comprehensive global network of credentialed providers and professionals, WPO supports individuals to become healthier, happier, and more productive both personally and professionally. Trusted by 50 percent of Fortune 500 companies, WPO delivers high-quality care digitally and in-person to more than 88 million people across 127,000 organizations in more than 200 countries and territories.