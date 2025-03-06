Workplace Options’ Psychological Safety Study reveals alarming trends in workplace stress and conflict worldwide

By Kaitlyn Ivory
Contributor
6th Mar 2025, 3:00pm
Workplace Options' Psychological Safety Study reveals alarming trends in workplace stress and conflict worldwide
Workplace Options' Psychological Safety Study (2025)
The modern workplace is at a crossroads. Rising employee stress, escalating political tensions, and increasing performance pressure are reshaping organizations worldwide. The global industry leader in employee engagement and empowerment, Workplace Options, and the WPO Centre for Organizational Effectiveness, released its annual Psychological Safety Study. The study’s results reveal how employees, across 18 countries, are struggling in ways that, if left unaddressed, could define the future of work for generations to come.

“Company leaders and people managers face an urgent question: Will they create a psychologically safe and engaged workforce, or will they perpetuate a culture of stress and instability,” said Alan King, President and CEO, Workplace Options (WPO). “Psychological safety—the belief that employees can express themselves without fear of negative consequences—is no longer just a workplace perk. It is a business necessity.”

Psychological Safety: A Global Imperative

The WPO Centre for Organizational Effectiveness Psychological Safety Study shows that stress, conflict, and performance struggles dominate workplace concerns worldwide.

Key findings include:

Workplace stress ranks as the top concern in nearly every country studied.

Conflict at work is a widespread issue, particularly in China, France, and Japan.

Performance pressure is rising globally, with employees citing struggles to meet expectations.

Young adults are experiencing burnout—raising alarms about the future of workforce wellbeing.

“Our study is a wake-up call. If organizations do not prioritize psychological safety now, the next generation will enter a workforce defined by stress, conflict, and disengagement,” said Dr. Kennette Thigpen Harris, LCSW.

“Millennials have entered decision-making roles, the opportunity to build a workplace culture defined by trust, respect, collaboration, and wellbeing has never been more urgent.”

What Makes This Study Different?

Unlike surveys, The WPO Center for Organizational Effectiveness Psychological Safety Study is based on real, anonymized conversations between employees and clinicians. This human-centered approach uncovers the raw emotions, fears, and challenges employees are feeling—providing business leaders with real insights to drive meaningful change.

Why This Matters for Businesses

Organizations that fail to address psychological safety often experience:

Higher turnover rates as employees seek workplaces that prioritize their mental health and wellbeing.

Declining productivity due to unresolved workplace conflicts and stress.

A disengaged workforce, where employees feel unheard and unsupported.

A Call to Action for Leaders

The findings from Workplace Options’ Psychological Safety Study serve as a critical blueprint for leaders navigating today’s global workplace challenges.

A Global Comparison of Workplace Issues

This study offers comprehensive insights from 18 countries, using human-centered perspectives and data. 

Country  Top Workplace Concerns 

Australia:   Workplace Stress, Conflicts at Work, Performance Issues  

Belgium:   Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Career Change/Transition  

Canada:  Workplace stress, Conflicts at Work, Performance Issues 

China:  Conflict at Work. Workplace Stress, Career Change/Transition 

Costa Rica:  Workplace Stress, Performance Issues, Conflict at Work 

France:  Conflict at Work Workplace Stress Career Change/Transition 

Germany:  Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues 

India: Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues

Indonesia:   Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues 

Ireland:  Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues 

Italy:  Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues 

Japan:  Conflict at Work, Workplace Stress, Workplace Bullying/Harassment 

Mexico:  Workplace Stress, Performance Issues, Conflict at Work 

Portugal:  Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues 

Singapore:  Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues 

United Arab Emirates:  Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Career Change/Transition 

United Kingdom:  Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues 

United States:  Workplace Stress, Conflict at Work, Performance Issues 

About The WPO Centre for Organizational Effectiveness:

The WPO Centre for Organizational Effectiveness provides data-driven consultation, leadership training, and global benchmarking on psychological safety and psychosocial risk management. Our experts work with companies worldwide to integrate workforce well-being, inclusive leadership, and organizational resilience strategies into actionable business plans. 

About Workplace Options:

Founded in 1982, Workplace Options (WPO) is the largest independent provider of holistic well-being solutions. Through customized programs, and a comprehensive global network of credentialed providers and professionals, WPO supports individuals to become healthier, happier, and more productive both personally and professionally. Trusted by 50 percent of Fortune 500 companies, WPO delivers high-quality care digitally and in-person to more than 88 million people across 127,000 organizations in more than 200 countries and territories.

