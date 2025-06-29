Workplace stress is a national concern: Is your business doing enough to protect the wellness of remote employees?

Nowadays, 30% of people claim that work makes them feel stressed – that’s almost one in three people whose mental wellbeing is being affected by their job.

Work-related mental health issues are costing the UK economy over £57 billion each year, and this number has nearly doubled over recent years.

As remote and hybrid working becomes commonplace, the lack of face-to-face interaction means many employees are having to struggle with stress on their own as their workplace stress overspills into their personal lives.

The number of people whose jobs are having a knock-on impact on their wellness has become a national concern, but why is nothing changing?

In this article, we discuss some of the ways that remote businesses can protect the wellness of their employees to maintain a happy workforce.

How remote working can affect employee wellbeing

Although remote working offers the benefits of a flexible work setup, it still comes with its challenges.

Without having daily interactions at work, whether that be a chat by the coffee machine, a team brainstorm session, or grabbing lunch with a colleague, employees can feel a sense of isolation when working remotely.

Over time, this lack of interaction with colleagues can not only create a feeling of loneliness, but can make employees feel more disconnected from their team since working relationships are harder to build.

Another aspect of remote working that can lead to workplace stress is the lack of boundaries between work and personal life. Instead of commuting to work in the morning and then leaving once the shift is done, remote workers can struggle to switch off work mode when they are already in their home. Since there is no physical transition, many employees find themselves checking their computer during the evening or working longer hours – an unhealthy habit that is likely to lead to burnout.

If a business does not create a strong remote working environment, this is bound to be reflected in the lifecycle of an employee, creating a higher turnover rate as people look elsewhere for a healthier workplace.

6 ways to protect the wellness of remote employees

When managing a remote workforce, doing enough to protect the wellness of employees is a necessity. Since there is no face-to-face contact, it can be tricky to spot when people are struggling with stress and burnout.

Here are six steps that remote businesses can take to provide their employees with ongoing support and keep stress at bay.

1. Offer physical wellbeing incentives

When spending all day at home, a lack of physical activity can have a huge impact on a person’s wellbeing. Having the opportunity to move the body and stay active will not only improve physical wellbeing, but mental wellbeing too.

Businesses can encourage this by offering physical wellbeing incentives. Whether that be access to online fitness classes, deals on gym memberships, or a couple of extra breaks during the working week for physical activity, these incentives can go a long way to help reduce stress levels.

2. Provide mental health training for managers

Organisations that implement mental health training for managers report a 30% reduction in mental health-related absences. By investing in the wellbeing of employees, a business is much more likely to increase job satisfaction and maintain a productive workforce.

By attending a professional training course, managers will be more equipped with the knowledge they need to spot the signs of stress and open up the conversation. Once they know what the employee is struggling with, they will then be able to direct them in the right direction to find support.

From an employee perspective, being able to confide in their manager about any mental wellbeing difficulties can take a huge weight off their shoulders and help them feel listened to at work.

3. Hold regular one-to-one meetings

In all workplaces, appraisal meetings are important. Giving employees the chance to regularly sit down with their manager to discuss their progress, talk through any struggles, and put goals in place helps them feel listened to and supported at work.

For remote businesses, it is more important than ever to ensure managers are checking in with their employees on a regular basis. These one-to-one meetings help build up a stronger working relationship and provide an opportunity for employees to open up about anything they may be struggling with or are concerned about.

4. Separate work and personal life

Since many remote workers find it difficult to switch off at the end of their shift and establish a healthy work-life balance, businesses should implement ways to help their team disconnect and get the rest they need.

When employees work remotely and are able to carry out their duties from any location, it can be easy for managers or clients to slip into bad habits and not establish a healthy line between personal time and work time.

Any habits of sending small requests after business hours or during lunch hours should be avoided, allowing employees to take the breaks they need without disruption. This also applies to annual leave – everyone should be free to take time out of work without being expected to check their emails or hop online for a ‘quick’ meeting.

5. Encourage the use of video calls

Nobody wants a calendar full of meetings, but ensuring that remote teams are collaborating well can have a positive impact on both business productivity and employee wellbeing.

Teams should be holding internal video calls to help replicate the chats that would be had face-to-face – creating a more emotional connection than can be achieved through messaging or emails. These interactions shouldn’t just be scheduled in for meetings, but for team catch-ups or brainstorming sessions that can help reduce the feeling of isolation and build a stronger team dynamic.

6. Support financial wellbeing

Financial stress is a significant contributor to overall workplace anxiety, particularly for remote employees who may not have access to traditional workplace resources. One way businesses can address this is by offering flexible and accessible compensation solutions.

Implementing prepaid card payouts gives employees quicker and more convenient access to funds, especially for freelancers, contractors, or gig-based remote workers. These solutions can provide a sense of financial control and flexibility.

The True Cost of Employee Wellbeing

Wellbeing incentives in the workplace are no longer seen as an incentive, but as an essential.

If a business fails to take care of its employees’ wellbeing and creates a stressful working environment, this can result in a lack of productivity and a high employee turnover.

Especially for remote businesses that lack face-to-face interaction, taking steps to ensure employees are happy at work and feel supported in their role can go a long way.