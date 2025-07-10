Would Your Insurance Actually Pay Out in a Crisis? Expert Warns ‘The Small Print Could Cost You Everything’

insurance form, calculator and pen on the table

A leading insurance expert is warning that millions of UK policyholders could be relying on cover that won’t actually help them in a real crisis.

Whether it’s home, contents, or landlord insurance, many people allow their policy to roll over each year without checking the details. But if your circumstances have changed, or if you’ve never properly reviewed what’s actually included, you might find that you’re not covered when it matters most.

The Most Common Mistakes That Could Cost You

From minor oversights to big misunderstandings, here are the issues that catch people out often:

Letting policies auto-renew

Most people allow their cover to renew without reviewing it, even after moving house, renovating, or changing how they use their property.

Underinsurance

Many homes are insured for what they were worth years ago, not what they’d cost to rebuild today. Without an up-to-date rebuild assessment, your insurer may only pay out a portion of your claim.

Forgetting to declare changes

Taking in a lodger, converting a loft, or starting a business from home? These updates need to be declared, or your policy could be invalidated.

Missing extras

Cover for things like accidental damage, mobile devices, bicycles or flooding isn’t always standard and may not be included in budget deals.

Focusing only on price

With the cost of living rising, many people opt for the cheapest deal not realising what important protections may have been removed or reduced.

“People assume that if they’ve got a policy and they’ve paid their premiums, they’re covered,” explains Craig Morgan, an insurance expert from SJL Insurance Services.

“But in reality, insurance is full of conditions, and it’s often the small print that makes the biggest difference. There are cases where claims are reduced or rejected simply because the cover doesn’t match the property’s current rebuild cost, or because key details were never updated.

“The cover might have made sense five years ago, but life changes and insurance needs to keep up. Otherwise, it won’t be there when you need it most.”

Craig then went on to share his top tips to make sure that your insurance works:

Don’t Let Your Policy Auto-Renew Without Checking

“It’s easy to forget, but your life may have changed in the last year. Always review your cover before it renews.”

A lot can change in 12 months from home improvements to new possessions. Letting your policy roll over without checking the details can leave you unknowingly exposed.

Tell Your Insurer About Any Changes

“From renting out a room to upgrading your kitchen, anything that affects the value or use of your home should be declared.”

Insurers base your cover and premium on the information you provide and if it’s out of date, it could invalidate your claim entirely.

Check What’s Not Covered

“Things like accidental damage, mobile phones, bicycles, or flooding aren’t always standard. Ask your provider what’s excluded.”

Just because it’s important to you doesn’t mean it’s automatically included, make sure you know what protections are missing so you can add them if needed.

Think About Replacement Costs, Not Just Value

“It’s not about what you paid for your home or contents, it’s what it would cost to replace everything today.”

Inflation, supply shortages and rising construction costs mean replacement values have soared. Being underinsured could mean receiving only a portion of what you need to recover.

Ask a Broker to Review It For You

“If you’re unsure, speak to an expert. Brokers can spot gaps and explain things in plain English.”

A good broker doesn’t just sell you a policy, they help you understand what it really covers and ensure it matches your lifestyle and needs. So it's worth taking the time to find the right person to work with.