Yorkshire engineering firm celebrates 25th anniversary and continued growth

Flagship Goole-based engineering specialist, Salko UK, has grown by 65 fold in revenue since its inception in 2000 as it celebrates 25 years of business.

The mechanical and electrical solutions provider has also announced it has been awarded the entire mechanical scope of work to create a new open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT) at a project in Immingham, adding to an existing portfolio of 16 clients built up over the last quarter of a century.

Over the last 12 months, the firm employed a record-breaking 161 people nationwide across its high-profile projects, including the new-build energy project in Immingham and is predicted to grow a further 20 percent by the end of the year.

Founded by Chairman Dean Murphy and headed up by Managing Director Steve Mason, the family-business currently employs 20 full time staff at its dedicated HQ, as well as site-based specialists including site supervisors, pipefitters, electricians, quality engineers, riggers and construction managers.

Salko UK Chairman Dean Murphy

Dean Murphy, chairman of Salko UK, said: “I’m incredibly proud to be celebrating a quarter of a century of Salko UK. We’re a flagship East Yorkshire based business that operates heavily in our home patch right across the Humber, Yorkshire and the North East whilst maintaining a strong presence on projects across the UK and Ireland.

“As we look ahead to the next 25 years, we’ll be continuing our work to provide solutions for our varied roster of clients, leading the way when it comes to innovation and priding ourselves on our dynamic, customer-led service.

“With a background in electrical contracting, I set up Salko UK in 2000, working from a multi-occupancy office complex located on the site of the former Goole shipyard and it’s been a pleasure to see it grow and develop into a business consistently going from strength-to-strength.

"Now working from our bespoke 3.5-acre site within the village of Spaldington, we have also developed our own fabrication and workshop facilities. The business has continued to deliver ambitious expansion plans, with industry targets widening and covering the nuclear sector alongside our continued growth in Europe and the Middle East."

Salko UK Managing Director Stephen Mason

Salko UK has a longstanding heritage, with its operations dating back to first working on Hatfield Colliery - one of the last operational coal mines in the United Kingdom. The company’s initial engagement in power generation began with the provision of a single mechanical fitter, working alongside the client’s in-house team.

Today, Salko UK delivers fully integrated electrical, mechanical and Balance of Plant (BOP) teams, reflecting its sustained growth and technical capability.

While its commercial portfolio is now more focused, Salko UK has previously delivered significant electrical and mechanical upgrade projects for major national brands, including David Lloyd leisure centres and the Macdonald hotel group. In its early years, Salko UK also supported film production crews - highlighting the company’s diverse expertise and unique history.

Steve Mason, MD at Salko UK, added: “As the Humber region gears up for the 2030 vision for industrial decarbonisation, we’re keen to support renewable energy facilitation as a key service we excel at. We’re incredibly excited about the pivotal change that will take place in the next decade. As a business that has flourished in the sector for 25 years we bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the projects taking place, particularly the energy project in Immingham supporting new build energy.”

Salko UK celebrates 25th anniversary and continued growth

As well as offering mechanical and electrical expertise to the power generation, construction and engineering industries, Salko UK has extensive experience in mining, welding, heating and cooling. Most recently, the firm has been instrumental in providing specialists for nuclear businesses to thrive in the face of a labour shortage.