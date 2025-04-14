Young entrepreneurs to be celebrated at free networking event in Braintree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young business talent across North Essex will take centre stage at a special event this May designed to inspire, connect, and support the next generation of entrepreneurs. Taking place at Braintree Plaza on Wednesday, 21st May 2025, the “Celebrating Young Entrepreneurs” networking event is part of a wider initiative from the North Essex Economic Board (NEEB) to encourage innovation, business development, and economic growth in the region.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is open to all young people aged 16 to 30 living in the districts of Braintree, Chelmsford, Colchester, Epping Forest, Maldon, Tendring, and Uttlesford—with under 18s needing to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees will be able to:

Network with peers and experienced local professionals

Hear from successful entrepreneurs and business leaders

Access expert advice and guidance on building or growing a business

Enjoy a free buffet lunch and refreshments

Celebrating Young Entrepreneurs Event

Confirmed speakers include:

Harrison Cantel , founder of creative studio H Creative

, founder of creative studio H Creative Mathew Parkins, CEO of The AI Guys

Both speakers will share valuable insights into branding, innovation, and how to leverage new technologies like AI to grow a business in today’s fast-moving world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This free event is part of NEEB’s broader Young Entrepreneur Programme, which offers young people tailored start-up support, guidance for market traders, and access to grants. The initiative reflects NEEB’s commitment to sustainable economic growth and investing in future business leaders.

The North Essex Economic Board is a partnership of district councils from across the region working to create opportunities, boost skills, and support local enterprise.

Event Details at a Glance:

Date : Wednesday, 21st May 2025

: Wednesday, 21st May 2025 Time : 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Venue : Braintree Plaza

: Braintree Plaza Cost: Free of charge

For more information or to register your place, visit https://neeb.org.uk/young-entrepreneurs/