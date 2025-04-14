Young entrepreneurs to be celebrated at free networking event in Braintree

By Stacey Pretty
Contributor
2 hours ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Young business talent across North Essex will take centre stage at a special event this May designed to inspire, connect, and support the next generation of entrepreneurs. Taking place at Braintree Plaza on Wednesday, 21st May 2025, the “Celebrating Young Entrepreneurs” networking event is part of a wider initiative from the North Essex Economic Board (NEEB) to encourage innovation, business development, and economic growth in the region.

The event is open to all young people aged 16 to 30 living in the districts of Braintree, Chelmsford, Colchester, Epping Forest, Maldon, Tendring, and Uttlesford—with under 18s needing to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees will be able to:

  • Network with peers and experienced local professionals
  • Hear from successful entrepreneurs and business leaders
  • Access expert advice and guidance on building or growing a business
  • Enjoy a free buffet lunch and refreshments
Celebrating Young Entrepreneurs EventCelebrating Young Entrepreneurs Event
Celebrating Young Entrepreneurs Event

Confirmed speakers include:

  • Harrison Cantel, founder of creative studio H Creative
  • Mathew Parkins, CEO of The AI Guys

Both speakers will share valuable insights into branding, innovation, and how to leverage new technologies like AI to grow a business in today’s fast-moving world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This free event is part of NEEB’s broader Young Entrepreneur Programme, which offers young people tailored start-up support, guidance for market traders, and access to grants. The initiative reflects NEEB’s commitment to sustainable economic growth and investing in future business leaders.

The North Essex Economic Board is a partnership of district councils from across the region working to create opportunities, boost skills, and support local enterprise.

Event Details at a Glance:

  • Date: Wednesday, 21st May 2025
  • Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
  • Venue: Braintree Plaza
  • Cost: Free of charge

For more information or to register your place, visit https://neeb.org.uk/young-entrepreneurs/

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice