Young entrepreneurs to be celebrated at free networking event in Braintree
The event is open to all young people aged 16 to 30 living in the districts of Braintree, Chelmsford, Colchester, Epping Forest, Maldon, Tendring, and Uttlesford—with under 18s needing to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Attendees will be able to:
- Network with peers and experienced local professionals
- Hear from successful entrepreneurs and business leaders
- Access expert advice and guidance on building or growing a business
- Enjoy a free buffet lunch and refreshments
Confirmed speakers include:
- Harrison Cantel, founder of creative studio H Creative
- Mathew Parkins, CEO of The AI Guys
Both speakers will share valuable insights into branding, innovation, and how to leverage new technologies like AI to grow a business in today’s fast-moving world.
This free event is part of NEEB’s broader Young Entrepreneur Programme, which offers young people tailored start-up support, guidance for market traders, and access to grants. The initiative reflects NEEB’s commitment to sustainable economic growth and investing in future business leaders.
The North Essex Economic Board is a partnership of district councils from across the region working to create opportunities, boost skills, and support local enterprise.
Event Details at a Glance:
- Date: Wednesday, 21st May 2025
- Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Venue: Braintree Plaza
- Cost: Free of charge
For more information or to register your place, visit https://neeb.org.uk/young-entrepreneurs/