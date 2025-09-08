Young gun entrepreneur shortlisted for national franchise award for reaching ‘lofty’ heights

In just 12 months, 31-year-old Lewis Perkins has turned a simple home storage solution into an award-nominated business success story.

Lewis Perkins, a 31-year-old entrepreneur from Northamptonshire, is celebrating being named a finalist in the prestigious BFA HSBC British Franchise Awards. He’s been shortlisted in the highly competitive ‘Young Gun’ category, which honours rising stars under 35 making waves in the world of franchising.

Just over a year ago, Lewis launched his More Than Loft Ladders business. Now, he's being recognised on a national stage for his commitment to customer service, community impact and exceptional business growth across the Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire regions.

Lewis discovered the perks of loft improvement right under his own roof – and soon realised the demand was high enough to launch his own More Than Loft Ladders franchise. “It came from struggling to find extra storage in my own home! One day, out of curiosity, I poked my head into the loft and quickly realised the opportunity I was missing out on.”

Lewis Perkins of More Than Loft Ladders

What began as a surprising career change to friends and family soon became the perfect way for Lewis to combine his background with a growing entrepreneurial spirit. “I’ve never liked spiders or dust, so when I said I was investing in More Than Loft Ladders, people were caught a little off guard,” recalled Lewis. “I did have a really strong feeling in my gut that this was the right move – and it turns out the sky’s the limit, even with a little dust!”

Lewis’ business evolved quickly from a one-man start-up to a business spanning four territories, multiple vehicles, 700sq ft of storage units and a growing full-time team.

“Our customers say it all – over 100 five-star reviews and counting! It just goes to show that trust and quality really matter when you’re in the home improvement trade. Being nominated for this award, with such stiff competition, shows people want cost-effective, home improvement solutions – it’s a booming sector with real growth opportunities.”

Helping Lewis on his way has been the backing of the More Than Loft Ladders franchise model and support team. “It’s been transformative. We’re expanding in the right way while ensuring every job remains up to our high standards.”

Now, Lewis aims to double the number of households he serves by expanding his team, while maintaining his reputation for personable, quality work. “We’ve come such a long way in such a short period of time. Being recognised nationally is a huge honour – and a sign we’re heading in the right direction.”

For Liam Hobbs, More Than Loft Ladders founder and franchise director, Lewis’ achievement couldn’t be more well-deserved. “Lewis is exactly the kind of franchise partner we love to shout about – full of energy, hungry to grow, and always ready to roll up his sleeves... even if it means braving a few cobwebs! Watching his journey from new starter to award finalist in just over a year has been incredible – he’s a real credit to our network, and we couldn’t be prouder of his success.”

Winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at the Telford International Centre on 6th November.