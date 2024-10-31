You’re using LinkedIn wrong - insider tips to secure your next job

December is often considered a slow month for job applicants as the Christmas holidays approach, making it important for jobseekers to act now and make these changes or risk missing out on opportunities.

With more than 950 million global members, and around 87% of recruiters using LinkedIn to find candidates, if you're not on LinkedIn or if your profile is outdated, you're missing out on a huge opportunity to network with recruiters and potential employers.

Sharon Armstrong, HR specialist and CEO of recruitment agency Armstrong Appointments shares her insider tips on how candidates can secure a job through LinkedIn by making these simple changes.

LinkedIn Changes

"The increase in activity on LinkedIn—42% more content shared from 2021 to 2023—shows a shift towards community engagement. People now care more about sharing useful knowledge and advice rather than just seeking likes and followers.”

"LinkedIn's new algorithms now focus on the quality of posts instead of just the number. This change encourages users to share meaningful content and useful information that boosts productivity and success in their careers."

"As recruiters turn to LinkedIn to find talent, it's important for users to share content that highlights their skills and knowledge. The platform not only looks at what people share but also considers the expertise of the person sharing it, stressing the importance of building a strong online presence."

How recruiters use LinkedIn

"Recruiters usually use LinkedIn’s advanced search tools to filter candidates by location, skills, and job-specific keywords. Having at least five relevant skills listed ensures your profile is indexed in these searches, increasing your chances of being found for the right role."

"One of the key ways recruiters identify potential candidates is by matching job descriptions with the skills section on LinkedIn profiles. Regularly updating your profile to reflect the roles you're aiming for helps you align with recruiter searches, making you more likely to appear in their results."

"Recruiters are also using data-driven recruitment tools on LinkedIn that leverage AI to narrow down searches based on specific experience and skills. A well-optimised profile with updated keywords and active engagement can place you higher in these targeted searches."

"LinkedIn's algorithm also gives recruiters tools to find candidates whose skills are endorsed by their network. Although not required, skill endorsements can enhance your credibility and ranking, making it easier for recruiters to trust the expertise you’ve displayed on your profile."

How to be a standout candidate in 2024

Add Skills to your Profile

"Adding at least five relevant skills to your LinkedIn profile can increase your profile views dramatically. Recruiters rarely consider candidates if they don’t have these keywords or skills included. Don't forget to ask colleagues or managers to endorse these skills, as endorsements serve as social proof and make you more attractive to recruiters."

Get Creative with Headlines

"A complete LinkedIn profile is 76% more likely to be viewed by other professionals. When crafting your LinkedIn profile, think beyond basic job titles. Use a creative headline that highlights both your expertise and what makes you unique.

“For example, instead of 'Project Manager,' try 'Results-Driven Project Manager Specialising in Cross-Functional Team Leadership' to catch the eye of recruiters."

Keep Your 'About' Section Short and Engaging

"The 'About' section is your first opportunity to grab a recruiter's attention, so keep it short and compelling. Make the opening lines strong and clear to quickly convey who you are and why someone should connect with you."

Focus on the Skills for the Job You Want

"Your LinkedIn profile should focus on the job you want, not just the job you have. Highlight transferable skills and use keywords relevant to your desired role. This can greatly improve your chances of appearing in recruiter searches."

Gain Referrals

"Referrals are a powerful tool for job seekers. Reach out to people within your network, or connect with employees at your target companies. When requesting a referral, personalise your message and be clear about the role you're interested in. This small step can open doors that traditional applications don't."

Don’t Hide Employment Gaps

"Employment gaps shouldn’t be hidden. Instead, use them as an opportunity to show personal growth and the skills you’ve gained during that time. Employers today are more accepting of career breaks, and LinkedIn even allows you to highlight them in your profile."

Search for Hidden Jobs

"Sometimes, recruiters or hiring managers will simply share job openings within their network. Using the hashtag #hiring and mentioning the specific role you're looking for can help you tap into opportunities that may not be listed on LinkedIn Jobs.

“Following up with a direct message after applying can help you stay on their radar as a strong candidate."

Interact with the company

"Interacting with a company’s LinkedIn page and key employees is a smart way to signal your interest. Engaging with their posts by adding insightful comments or asking questions can help you get noticed by hiring teams. It shows you're proactive and invested in their work."