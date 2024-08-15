Zapgo to provide EV charging to hotels as data reveals disparity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the UK faces a major shortfall in EV charging infrastructure, Zapgo, the new electric vehicle (EV) charge point operator, is stepping in to support areas lacking in this crucial amenity and is issuing immediate support to the hotel industry where over 90% of city hotels lack EV charging infrastructure.

Recent Government research also highlights the disparity in EV charging points across the UK (particularly outside of London) with parts of Northern England having 50% fewer charge points. This lack of infrastructure is especially challenging for people travelling, taking longer trips, or planning social activities.

With only 6% of city hotels identified as having access to EV chargers*, there is a significant gap nationwide. Zapgo is offering a unique opportunity for hotel owners to make money, support the environment, and better serve their community and clients.

As a company passionate about sustainability, connectivity, and economic resilience for all, Zapgo knows that out-of-town businesses can often be overlooked. At the helm of Zapgo is CEO Steve Leighton, renowned for his passion in supporting underserved communities. Steve, having spearheaded ground-breaking initiatives like Voneus, which brought internet connectivity to remote areas, brings invaluable expertise to this latest Zapgo expansion.

Steve Leighton CEO, Zapgo states: “At Zapgo we’re offering to partner with hotels bringing an innovative solution that not only supports the environment but also fosters a sustainable revenue for hotels and a better service to hotel customers"

With Zapgo's rapid, state-of-the-art, and reliable EV charging points, hotels can transform their non-revenue generating car parks into a new stream of income and increase footfall without any investment on their part. Additionally, Zapgo offers a revenue share for hotel owners from day one of installation, making it a lucrative opportunity for hotels to attract more customers and cater to EV drivers looking to charge while on longer journeys.

Steve Leighton concludes: "With our expertise in EV charging and dedication to communities underserved by infrastructure, we are confident that Zapgo will help drive sustainable growth and foster a brighter, greener future for all."