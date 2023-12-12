Zara said it regretted the "misunderstanding" over its campaign ad which has been accused of using pictures resembling images from Gaza

Zara said it regretted the "misunderstanding" over its campaign ad which has been accused of using pictures resembling images from Gaza

Zara has removed the images of its latest advertising campaign after it was accused of using pictures resembling images from the war-torn Gaza. The popular retailer said it "regrets" a "misunderstanding" about the campaign, stressing that it was done in September, a month before the war between Hamas and Israel broke out.

The fashion store has come under fire from social media users who described the campaign, advertising Zara's Atelier line as 'insensitive' with one image showing a female model holding a mannequin wrapped in white plastic on her shoulder.

Zara's campaign - called "The Jacket" - contained a series of images in which the model was pictured against a background of cracked stones, damaged statues and broken plasterboard which could be interpreted as a sort of rubble with different representations of bodies in white dust.

This has prompted many shoppers to call for a boycott of the brand, with some returning their recently-bought items to the store with a strongly-worded message. In response, the company clarified that the campaign was "conceived in July and photographed in September" and that it "regrets" a "misunderstanding" surrounding its campaign.

On October 1, Hamas launched an attack on Israel, killing reportedly 1,200 people. Israel launched retaliatory attacks on Gaza, which the Hamas-run health ministry in the territory says has killed about 18,200 people, about 70 per cent of whom are said to be women and children, and over 49,229 are reportedly injured.

Zara's campaign - called "The Jacket" - contained a series of images in which the model was pictured against a background of cracked stones, damaged statues and broken plasterboard. However, Zara said the campaign presented "a series of images of unfinished sculptures in a sculptor's studio and was created with the sole purpose of showcasing craftmade garments in an artistic context".

