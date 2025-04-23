Zego unveils app-based telematics insurance to make UK roads safer for young drivers

Sten Saar CEO of Zego Insurance

As car insurance premiums for first-time drivers continue to soar, UK-based insurance provider Zego has launched a new app-powered policy designed to reward safer driving and make cover more affordable for young motorists.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zego – a regulated car insurance company for new drivers – has introduced Zego Sense, an app-only telematics policy that monitors real-world driving behaviour through a driver’s smartphone. Safer drivers benefit from lower renewal prices, while all users receive real-time feedback that helps them build safe habits from day one.

“Too often, new drivers are priced unfairly based solely on their age,” said Sten Saar, CEO and co-founder of Zego.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Zego Sense uses live data to reward the best drivers with better prices and a safer road experience. It’s how insurance should work in 2025.”

A fairer route for young drivers in a high-cost market

The launch comes as UK motorists aged 17 to 20 face average insurance quotes exceeding £2,800 per year, with some policies for teenagers quoted as high as £7,000. Younger drivers account for a disproportionate number of road incidents, yet traditional insurance models often treat all under-25s as equally high risk.

By contrast, telematics insurance uses behaviour-based data to assess risk individually. Research from LexisNexis shows this model has helped cut serious or fatal crash rates among 17 to 19-year-olds by 35% over the last decade.

How Zego Sense works

Unlike black box insurance, Zego Sense is entirely smartphone-based. Once the policyholder downloads and activates the app, it uses motion and location sensors to track key behaviours such as acceleration, braking and cornering. A driver score is calculated over time. The better you drive, the lower your price at renewal.

Features include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fully comprehensive cover for social, domestic and commuting use

No curfews or mileage caps

Instant access to policy details and trip scores in the app

Renewal discounts for safe drivers

Early results suggest the product is already delivering meaningful savings. According to Zego, 92% of Sense users paid less at renewal during the product’s 2024 pilot phase.

“This is more than a policy – it’s a tool that helps young people become safer drivers,” added Saar.

“Our mission is to use technology to bring fairness to car insurance and to help reduce accidents on UK roads.”

About Zego

Zego is a UK-based car insurance company for new drivers, private hire drivers and commercial vehicle users. Founded in London in 2016, and with offices in Halifax, Zego is a trading name of Extracover Limited. The company is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 757871).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date, Zego has sold over 71 million policies and insured more than 480,000 drivers. Known for its technology-first approach, Zego offers flexible policies that adapt to how customers drive and work – from gig economy platforms to private motorists.