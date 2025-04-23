Zego unveils app-based telematics insurance to make UK roads safer for young drivers
Zego – a regulated car insurance company for new drivers – has introduced Zego Sense, an app-only telematics policy that monitors real-world driving behaviour through a driver’s smartphone. Safer drivers benefit from lower renewal prices, while all users receive real-time feedback that helps them build safe habits from day one.
“Too often, new drivers are priced unfairly based solely on their age,” said Sten Saar, CEO and co-founder of Zego.
“Zego Sense uses live data to reward the best drivers with better prices and a safer road experience. It’s how insurance should work in 2025.”
A fairer route for young drivers in a high-cost market
The launch comes as UK motorists aged 17 to 20 face average insurance quotes exceeding £2,800 per year, with some policies for teenagers quoted as high as £7,000. Younger drivers account for a disproportionate number of road incidents, yet traditional insurance models often treat all under-25s as equally high risk.
By contrast, telematics insurance uses behaviour-based data to assess risk individually. Research from LexisNexis shows this model has helped cut serious or fatal crash rates among 17 to 19-year-olds by 35% over the last decade.
How Zego Sense works
Unlike black box insurance, Zego Sense is entirely smartphone-based. Once the policyholder downloads and activates the app, it uses motion and location sensors to track key behaviours such as acceleration, braking and cornering. A driver score is calculated over time. The better you drive, the lower your price at renewal.
Features include:
- Fully comprehensive cover for social, domestic and commuting use
- No curfews or mileage caps
- Instant access to policy details and trip scores in the app
- Renewal discounts for safe drivers
Early results suggest the product is already delivering meaningful savings. According to Zego, 92% of Sense users paid less at renewal during the product’s 2024 pilot phase.
“This is more than a policy – it’s a tool that helps young people become safer drivers,” added Saar.
“Our mission is to use technology to bring fairness to car insurance and to help reduce accidents on UK roads.”
About Zego
Zego is a UK-based car insurance company for new drivers, private hire drivers and commercial vehicle users. Founded in London in 2016, and with offices in Halifax, Zego is a trading name of Extracover Limited. The company is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 757871).
To date, Zego has sold over 71 million policies and insured more than 480,000 drivers. Known for its technology-first approach, Zego offers flexible policies that adapt to how customers drive and work – from gig economy platforms to private motorists.