Muslims around the world are set to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha soon following the completion of the annual Holy Pilgrimage of Hajj - an obligation for all Muslims who fit specific criteria and also one of the five pillars of Islam.

The celebration of Eid-ul-adha is celebrated on the 10th day in the final and the 12th month of the Islamic Lunar calendar called Dhul Hijjah. It is to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah and his readiness to sacrifice his son, Ismail. This is the second Eid festival of the year after Eid-al-Fitr, which was celebrated on March 31 and April 1.

As Prophet Ibrahim was about to begin the ritual sacrifice, Allah substituted Ismail with a ram instead. This command from Allah was a test of the Prophet Ibrahim's resolve to heed his Lord's command without question. Therefore, Eid-ul-Adha signifies the sacrifice festival.

According to Muslim Aid, the act of Qurbani consists of sacrificing an animal as a sacrifice in remembrance of the sacrifice made by the Prophet Ibrahim for Allah. This is also referred to as Udhiya. The days of animal sacrifice total three days, from the 10th to the 12th of Dhu-al-Hijjah.

The sacrificed animal must be a sheep, lamb, goat, cow, bull, or camel; a sheep, lamb, or goat provides one Qurbani share, while a bull, cow, or camel provides seven Qurbani shares per animal. The animal must be in excellent health and older than a certain age before it can be slaughtered in an Islamic, "halal"-compliant manner.

The Qurbani meat is then divided into three equal portions per share: one-third for you and your family, one-third for your acquaintances, and one-third for those in need. Traditionally, the day is spent with family, friends, and loved ones, donning new or best attire, and exchanging gifts.

When is Eid ul-Adha in the UK 2025

In the UK, the date may vary according to sightings of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon in different parts of the world. In Saudi Arabia, the moon was sighted on Tuesday (May 27), marking the first day of the new month on Wednesday (May 28). This means, Arafah Day - the day when pilgrims on the Hajj pilgrimage gather on the plains of Arafat to pray and supplicate to God - falls on the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah, followed by the first day of Eid.

Muslims in the Kingdom will now, therefore, mark Thursday, June 5, as Arafah Day. Meanwhile, the first day of Eid ul-Adha, which falls on the 10th day of the month of Dhul Hijjah, will begin on Friday, June 6. It is highly likely that the Muslims in the UK will celebrate on the same day.

The act of sacrifice (Qurbani) is then carried out following the Eid prayers, which are performed in congregation at a mosque on the morning of Eid.

How do you wish for a Happy Eid?

It is customary to say "Eid Mubarak" during both Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha celebrations. "Eid Mubarak" means "blessed celebration" or "blessed feast" because the Arabic word "mubarak" translates as "blessed," and the word "Eid" implies feast, festival, or celebration.

However, it is typically understood to mean only "Happy Eid" wishes. While "Eid Mubarak" is more than sufficient, you can also say "Eid al-Fitr Mubarak" or "Eid al-Adha Mubarak" to distinguish between the two holidays.