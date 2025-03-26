A British influencer is fighting for her life in hospital after being found mysteriously bruised and unconscious in her apartment in South Korea.

29-year-old Ashley Surcombe was found by police in her home in Seoul, the capital city of the East Asian country, severely dehydrated and with failing organs.

Authorities went to Surcombe’s apartment after her family contacted them because they were concerned she had not replied to their messages, and then had to break in when she did not answer the door.

They found the star unconscious on the bathroom floor and with a black eye - but it's a mystery how she ended up this way.

Surcombe, originally from Evesham, Worcestershire, moved to Seoul for five years. Her parents Nigel and Karen contacted police on Monday, (March 24), when they had not heard from her as they were concerned because she lives alone.

Surcombe was found later the same day. Paramedics were called to the scene and she was rushed to hospital in Seoul. She remains there in intensive care, and Nigel has flown out to be with her.

29-year-old influencer Ashley Surcombe is fighting for her life in hospital after she was found by police in her home in Seoul, South Korea, unconscious, severely dehydrated and with failing organs. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

The influencer’s big sister Kat Surcombe has since set up a GoFundMe page to appeal for help in covering her sibling's medical bills and bring her home. She wrote: “It feels surreal writing this, but my family and I desperately need your help.

"My little sister, Ashley, who has been living over 5,500 miles away in Seoul, was found unconscious and unresponsive in her apartment on Monday, 24th March. She’s currently in the ICU with severe dehydration and multiple organ damage. We don’t yet know the full extent of the damage, but we do know it’s serious."

She also spoke to The Mail and said: "We just don’t know what happened and we are trying to find out exactly, but it’s been difficult, and we have had to rely on contacts out there."

She also told the publication that her youngster sister, who also has a twin sister called Tara, had seemed off in the days before she was found. "Her blood sugar levels are very low and when we spoke with her on Saturday (March 22), she seemed confused, and you could barely see her lips she was so dehydrated.

"We were supposed to speak with her at 8pm on Sunday Korean time, (March 23), but she never answered, and we didn’t get any response from messages so that’s when we called police through a friend of my dad who has contacts out there."

The family state that the star suffered a black eye because she banged her head against a door about a week before she was found.

Surcombe, who speaks fluent Korean, has more than a million followers across her social media accounts. She had been documenting her travels across south-east Asia.

According to the fundraising appeal, it costs £1,500 per day for Surcombe to be in intensive care, and thousands more pounds will be needed for further tests, scans and medications. Karen and Nigel have already spent £3,000 for treatment their daughter has already received, and further costs are “ongoing and unpredictable”.

The appeal explains: "Unfortunately, Ashley’s health insurance recently expired, meaning all medical costs must be paid out-of-pocket.”

At the time of writing, on the morning of Wednesday March 26, more than £6,000 has been raised towards a £50,000 goal.

There were no signs of forced entry into Surcombe’s apartment, police said.