Today (March 1) is St David’s Day or ‘Dydd Gŵyl Dewi’ in Welsh.

Celebrated annually on March 1, St David’s Day is to honour Saint David, the patron saint of Wales. The day is marked by parades, concerts, and cultural events across the country, with many people wearing traditional Welsh symbols like the daffodil or leek.

This is everything you need to know about St David’s Day.

Who was St David?

St David, known as Dewi Sant in Welsh, was a sixth-century religious leader who played a key role in spreading Christianity among the Celtic tribes. He founded a monastic community at Glyn Rhosyn, now home to St Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire, which connected the people of Wales with Ireland, Cornwall, France and the Scottish Isles.

According to St David’s Cathedral, one of the most famous stories about St David’s preaching is that when speaking at the Synod of Brefi (now Llanddewi Brefi in Ceredigion) the earth beneath his feet rose up to create a hill so his words could be heard, and he could be seen. His last words to his followers, still repeated to this day, were “Be joyful, keep the faith, do the little things you have seen me do”.

St David passed away on March 1, 589 AD, and was later canonised by Pope Callixtus II in 1120.

How do Welsh people celebrate St David’s Day?

On St David’s Day, the Welsh celebrate by singing the national anthem, wearing traditional dress, and pinning daffodils or leeks to their lapels. The National St David’s Day Parade in Cardiff is a key highlight, bringing together cultural groups, musicians, and people in traditional attire to showcase Wales' rich heritage.

Why is Welsh national anthem sung on St David’s Day?

Wales’ national anthem, "Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau" ("Land of My Fathers"), is often sung during celebrations including St David’s Day. The anthem reflects the pride and deep connection Welsh people have to their land, as shown in its opening lines:

"This land of my fathers is dear to me (Mae hen wlad fy nhadau yn annwyl i mi)

“A land of poets and singers, famous celebrities (Gwlad beirdd a chantorion, enwogion o fri)