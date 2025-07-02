A young boy has captured the internet’s attention after a video of him performing during the Pacu Jalur boat race in Indonesia went viral.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The short clip, which shows the boy striking poses and dancing at the front of a racing boat, has sparked global curiosity, amassing over 6 million views.

The child is believed to be a Tukang Tari, or traditional dancer, whose role is not to row but to entertain and motivate the team during the race. So what is Pacu Jalur?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A young boy has captured the internet’s attention after a video of him performing during the Pacu Jalur boat race in Indonesia went viral. | Indonesian Pop Base on X (Twitter)

The Pacu Jalur Festival, where the video was filmed, is held annually in Riau’s Kuantan Singingi regency, particularly along the Batang Kuantan River, according to travel site ASR. The event dates back to the 17th century and was originally celebrated to mark important milestones such as harvest seasons and royal ceremonies. It has since evolved into a grand cultural festival that combines fierce rowing competitions with vibrant performances, drawing visitors from across the archipelago and abroad.

The races themselves are a spectacle of speed and coordination. Dozens of villages send rowing teams to compete in elongated wooden boats - some up to 25 meters long - crafted by local artisans. Each boat is uniquely decorated to reflect the identity and spirit of its team, and the races are run in knockout rounds until a winner is crowned.

The festival also highlights traditional music and dance performances, cultural exhibitions, and storytelling events unfold onshore, painting a fuller picture of Riau’s rich heritage. Attendees can learn about the boat-making process, the symbolic meaning behind the race, and the community pride that fuels it.