10 trikes for 10th year: Jorvik Tricycles chance to win

To mark its 10th year, leading tricycle manufacturer Jorvik Tricycles is calling upon charities and local businesses across Oxfordshire to nominate themselves or those deserving to be in with the chance of winning two Jorvik tricycles.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation is the third competition as part of the tricycle brand’s 10 trikes for 10th year giveaway to celebrate the business milestone.

Nominations for the Oxfordshire giveaway are open from 11th -15th November, all entrants are asked to share a short company bio, up to 300 words detailing why they are a worthy winner, and their contact information via direct messenger on the Jorvik Tricycles Facebook or Instagram page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Oxfordshire based competition winner will receive a donation of two non-electric tricycles worth up to £1,000 and aligns with Jorvik’s ongoing mission to drive awareness of the benefits that tricycles offer.

Jorvik Tricycles

James Walker, Founder and CEO of Jorvik Tricycles, said: “In early 2014, I identified a gap in the market for travel options for those who are less mobile and since then the demand for our products has been huge. Over the last decade, we’ve helped thousands of people across the UK and Europe with the increased stability of three wheels to confidently enjoy the outdoors, regardless of ability.

“We’re really excited to be supporting the community in Oxfordshire by giving away stylish, sustainable and easy to use tricycles to help people enjoy the physical and mental benefits of cycling. Whether you’re a cycling novice or a keen rider, tricycles offer multiple benefits, from environmental and cost saving to overall wellbeing.”

The winning organisation will receive two of Jorvik’s non-electric tricycles, complete with wicker baskets to help the team remain active, independent and enjoy the freedom and stability three wheels has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous winners include independent disability charities SWALLOW and Ouseburn Farm and the Refillable.Co store in Bath who are using the tricycle to enable the refillable grocery store to extend its community reach and make sustainable shopping even more accessible.

Jorvik Tricycles; classic non electric tricycle

Jorvik Tricycles was founded after James began building tricycles for his father who could no longer ride his traditional bicycle. What started as a passion project fuelled by love became a business enterprise, and Jorvik Tricycles was born. A decade later, the business continues to be committed to helping people of all abilities to enjoy their freedom.

Terms and conditions apply.

Voting opens at 9am on Monday 11th and closes on Friday 15th at 4pm. To nominate yourself or a worthy winner, please direct message Jorvik via Facebook or Instagram:

www.facebook.com/jorviktricycles/

www.instagram.com/jorviktricyclesofyork/

For more information on Jorvik Tricycles and to view the full range, please visit: www.jorviktricycles.com