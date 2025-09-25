100km Your Way: Sport in Mind launches 2025 challenges

Sport In Mind Challenge

Sport in Mind, the UK’s leading sport and mental health charity, is this week launching its 2025 “100km Your Way” Challenge, inspiring people across the country to move, in whatever way works for them, to raise vital funds for mental health. With more than 5.2 million referrals to mental health services in England last year* and 1 in 12 children now accessing NHS mental health support, the need for fundraising has never been greater.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Challenge officially kicks off on 10 October, World Mental Health Day, inviting participants to run, walk, cycle, or move in any way they choose, to complete 100 kilometres in 10 days. Together, the goal is to raise £100,000 to fund Sport in Mind’s vital mental health and exercise programmes. Entry is free, with each participant pledging to raise a minimum of £50, and receiving a personal link to track their progress and celebrate every milestone along the way.

Sign up now at www.sportinmind.org/100km-your-way

Sport in Mind is an award-winning charity working in partnership with the NHS to deliver life-changing physical activity programmes for people experiencing mental health challenges. From adults and new mums to children and young people, the charity provides accessible, welcoming opportunities to get active and experience the proven benefits of sport on mental wellbeing. Every week, thousands of people take part in Sport in Mind’s sessions and their stories highlight just how powerful these programmes can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Badminton

For one adult participant, the charity’s badminton sessions provided a lifeline during an incredibly difficult time: “Walking into that first Sport in Mind badminton session was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but it gave me an escape, hope, and a reason to keep going. I want other men who’ve experienced abuse to know that recovery is possible and that support is out there.”

Young people are also benefitting from the safe and supportive spaces Sport in Mind creates. A teenage participant shared: “I remember the first day when I joined the session. I was very reluctant and didn’t want to join in. Now I am always looking forward to Friday afternoons because this club gives me such a good feeling. I feel a lot calmer and fitter.”

For new mums, the charity’s work can be a vital lifeline. One mum reflected on her experience attending Sport in Mind’s yoga sessions with her baby: “As a new mum, the Sport in Mind yoga classes were such a special place in my weekly diary, and I’m not exaggerating when I say it was a complete lifeline in my darkest of moments. To get out of the house, exercise, and socialise made such a difference.”

These voices speak to the essence of Sport in Mind: building confidence, connection, and resilience through movement. With NHS mental health referrals at record highs and services under greater pressure than ever, the charity’s innovative, community-based approach offers hope, support, and tangible improvements in wellbeing for people of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mother and Baby

Neil Harris, CEO at Sport in Mind, said: “We’re aiming high with our £100,000 target, but we’re confident that together we can raise these vital funds to bring hope through sport. Over the past decade, I’m proud that Sport in Mind has supported thousands of children and adults struggling with their mental health, but the scale of the challenge is enormous, and the need for support has never been greater. This funding will enable us to expand our work across the country, tackling the crisis through the power of sport and reaching many more people in need. Every donation fuels change, and with the generosity of supporters, we can continue to transform thousands of lives each year.”

Just £50 can make a real difference; by funding a gentle movement session for new mothers and their babies, an innovative youth programme for up to 12 young people, or a weekly sports session for people experiencing mental health problems. With £200, Sport in Mind can keep these weekly sessions running for a month. And if they reach their £100,000 target, the charity will be able to expand services into two new counties and deliver sessions for a whole year, supporting more people than ever before and tackling the mental health crisis head-on.

We have access to case studies from those directly benefiting from Sport in Mind’s work. All of these quotes come from participants who are available for interviews to share their story.

Key Challenge Details:

Archery

Dates: Spanning 10 days from 10–19 October 2026 (starting on World Mental Health Day)

Format: Run, walk, cycle, or move in your way to complete 100 km over 10 days

Entry: Participants can sign up via the Race At Your Pace platform

Fundraising: Free to sign up, with a minimum £50 fundraising target per participant

Tracking: Those taking part will receive a digital tracking link to share their progress, and raise money via the Give and Gain platform, with spot prizes throughout the challenge

The goal: To raise £100K to help support the work of Sport in Mind

For more information about Sport in Mind and the “100km Your Way” Challenge, visit: www.sportinmind.org/100km-your-way