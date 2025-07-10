105-year-old Stockport care home resident says ‘being busy’ is the secret to long and happy life

Joy celebrates her 105th birthday among family

At 105 years young, Muriel ‘Joy’ Joyce Fox, has lived a life full of adventure and has gained many pearls of wisdom to share.

A resident at Care UK’s Ladybrook Manor, on Dairyground Road, Joy marked her special day surrounded by loved ones, enjoying an impressive birthday cake and plenty of laughter.

As she celebrated her milestone birthday, Joy shared her simple but powerful secret to a long, fulfilling life, stating that it was to “Be busy and get involved with life around you!”

Joy’s family, including her two children and four grandchildren, joined her in celebrating what has been a remarkable and inspiring life.

Born on 19th April 1920, in Streatham, London, Joy’s journey through life has spanned continents, wars, and a dedication to community and service. After studying at Cambridge University, Joy served as an officer in the army during World War II, responsible for overseeing anti-aircraft guns at Belfast’s docks. The war marked the start of a career filled with purpose and travel.

After the war, Joy’s life took an exciting turn when she moved to India as a missionary. It was there that she met her husband, Michael Fox, and the two built a life together. Joy taught English at a boys’ boarding school in the foothills of the Himalayas before the couple returned to England, where Michael became a vicar and later Canon of York Minster.

Joy’s life continued to be one of service. She worked as a social responsibility officer for the Church of England, contributing to her community, and, despite being offered ordination later in life, chose to continue her work with the church in her own unique way.

The couple married in Goathland, North Yorkshire, and raised their two children, Carol and Nick. Today, Joy is a proud grandmother-of-four and enjoys family life at Ladybrook Manor, where she stays active with a range of activities, always encouraging those around her to do the same.

Reflecting on her long life, Joy credits staying active and involved with keeping her happy and healthy, and when asked to share her advice for others wanting to follow in her footsteps to reach 105, she said: “Get plenty of exercise, take an interest in life, and keep your mind active.”

Susan Cameron, General Manager at Ladybrook Manor, added, “It was a privilege to celebrate Joy’s 105th birthday with her. She’s an incredible lady who truly inspires those around her, and we were thrilled to have her family join us for the occasion. Celebrating milestones like this is what makes our community here at Ladybrook Manor so special, and I think we should all take a leaf out of Joy’s book to have a long and adventurous life!”

