105 years celebrations for Tewkesbury care home resident

Celebrations have been in full swing at Tewkesbury Fields Care Home as one of its residents reaches her 105th birthday in style.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marian was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received a card from the King in recognition of her landmark birthday. A champagne reception was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Darren

Marion, was a former teacher in Birmingham and in later years resided in Bredon, where she was president of the Bredon WI for many years before coming to Tewkesbury Fields where she is enjoying a new chapter of her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The birthday girl said: "I feel very spoilt and don’t know what all the fuss is about."

Card from the King

And when asked what is her secret to achieving this milestone Birthday, she simply replied “enjoying yourself”.

Among those relatives attending was Marion’s daughter, who agreed with everyone that she is simply remarkable! She makes us all feel incredibly proud

Edrianne Baluyut General Manager of Barchester Tewkesbury Fields Care Home added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Marion is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tewkesbury Fields care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tewkesbury Fields provides residential care, dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.