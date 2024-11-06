17 charities boosted by most ambitious fundraising in group's history

With a target to raise £60k during this year’s Wakefield Annual Charity Christmas Lunch, the committee has approved funds which will be redirected to 17 charities, not for profits and community organisations that support young people throughout the Wakefield district.

Thanks to a strategic partnership with Prosper Wakefield District, which will see the independent grant making organisation match-fund to £30k, successful applicants The Old Quarry Adventure Playground, The CROSS Project, Red Roof Centre, The Youth Association, Kidz Aware, Levi's Star, Star Bereavement & Support Services, Theatre Royal Wakefield, Wakefield District Sight Aid, Wakefield & District Society for Deaf people, Empath Theatre, National Coal Mining Museum for England, Enabling Youth & Motorcross, St Georges Lupset, West Yorkshire ADHD, Forget Me Not Childrens Hospice and Cyclists Fighting Cancer will all benefit.

Announcing the largest list of beneficiaries since the event was launched back in 2011, the festive lunch takes place on Thursday 12th December from 11.30am – 4pm at Wakefield Trinity RLFC, with tickets at £65 each or £600 for a table of ten.

Guests will enjoy a drinks reception, three-course meal and entertainment, including games, a raffle and auction with a selection of incredible prizes on offer.

Clare Thornton, the Chair of the WACCL committee, comments: “Thanks to our partnership with Prosper Wakefield District, we have approved 17 beneficiaries, the largest number since the event was launched in 2011.

“Knowing that the positive impact we can have on young people throughout the district can be extended in this way is wonderful. It just goes to show what can be achieved when we all come together.

“The focus is now on raising as much money as we possibly can! So, please get tickets booked and share any raffle or auction prizes that you may have. We look forward to seeing as many people from the Wakefield business community at the event as possible!”

Chief Executive Officer at Prosper Wakefield District, Kath Lindley, comments: “We are so pleased that the strategic partnership we have with WACCL during 2024 will positively impact so many young people throughout the district. While it’s great that we can work with so many organisations, it’s a stark reminder of the help that is needed throughout the region.

“We encourage any organisation that is looking for a Christmas event to get your seats booked! There are very limited spaces available. We have no doubt that this is going to be the biggest and best WACCL yet!”

For further details about WACCL, its beneficiaries and the organisations that it has previously supported, please visit: https://waccl.co.uk/ and for links to tickets, which are £65 each or £600 per table of ten visit: WACCL24.eventbite.co.uk