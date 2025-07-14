2Moreish stars Craig and Debbz create exciting frenzy with dj set on Portobello promenade

Craig and Debbz from the dance music group 2Moreish were spotted on Portobello seaside in Edinburgh as they were seen promoting the up and coming release Get Up Stand Up which is due to be released on July 28th on Epidemic Records on all major platforms including Spotify, iTunes and many more

The track which was produced and co written by Kirk Turnbull from Scottish Dance legends QFX has been getting a lot of attention ahead of its official release as the DJ pools have seen it picked up by DJ's in Europe, America, Australia and New Zealand creating huge waves of popularity in the music industry

The couple also performed a DJ set with Craig behind the Decks in what looked like a mini music festival which drew huge crowds from all ages and wven had police supervision due to the popularity of the TV and music couple

The couple whom also appeared recently on This Morning and renewed their wedding vows are also soon to start filming a new tv sitcom ,'All Together Tavern' down in England with a former Grange Hill Star and former pro footballers and were recently spotted at the celebrity engagement party for GB News Star Nana Akua and her Fiance succesful Businessman Stephen Gillen and were photographed with stars including Eamonn Holmes, Jeremy Vine, Lizzy Cundy and many more and Eamonn Holmes did a promo video for the 2Moreish release creating a sensational media buzz

Watch the music video here

https://youtu.be/kxcYahstu5c?si=QwSzMnKyOEG3NDga

Police Scotland arrived to supervise the event as huge crowds were drawn in creating Moreish Mania

2Moreish stars Craig and Debbz Stephens created Moreish Mania at the seaside of Portobello

Craig and Debbz with celebrity friends Nana Akua and Stephen Gillen

2Moreish stars Craig and Debbz with some fans on Portobello beach