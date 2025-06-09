3 stone down in 36 weeks: Slow and steady wins the race—and I’m living proof
I’m the hostess with the mostest—still loving to entertain, just now with a side of confidence and a healthy glow! These days, you’ll also find me in the gym loving Body Pump and Pilates.
I feel stronger, fitter, and happier than ever. No more hiding in photos. No more creeping toward obesity or type 2 diabetes. Just me—living my best, healthiest life.
I've loved food optimising along with activity & the help and support my group has given me to make the behaviour and habits changes so i not only look and feel better i am now skilled for life with my own journey of self discovery.
I want to help members to achieve their dream weigh and have now taken my new step's with becoming a Slimming World Consultant so i can help and support in the way i have been.
My groups will be in the Monteagle Community Centre, Yateley.
Wednesday 5.30 & 7 PM & Saturday mornings 8.30 & 10 AM. I would love to welcome you.