3 stone down in 36 weeks: Slow and steady wins the race—and I’m living proof

Losing pounds has helped me raise hundreds of pounds for Cancer Research.

I’ve lost 3 stone with Slimming World, and I’ve never eaten better! From midweek spaghetti bolognese to Friday night curries and full-on Sunday roasts, food optimising means I enjoy real, satisfying meals without ever feeling hungry.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m the hostess with the mostest—still loving to entertain, just now with a side of confidence and a healthy glow! These days, you’ll also find me in the gym loving Body Pump and Pilates.

I feel stronger, fitter, and happier than ever. No more hiding in photos. No more creeping toward obesity or type 2 diabetes. Just me—living my best, healthiest life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I've loved food optimising along with activity & the help and support my group has given me to make the behaviour and habits changes so i not only look and feel better i am now skilled for life with my own journey of self discovery.

Slow and steady wins the race—and I’m living proof.

I want to help members to achieve their dream weigh and have now taken my new step's with becoming a Slimming World Consultant so i can help and support in the way i have been.

My groups will be in the Monteagle Community Centre, Yateley.

Wednesday 5.30 & 7 PM & Saturday mornings 8.30 & 10 AM. I would love to welcome you.